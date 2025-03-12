A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point to the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the moment he started the construction from the beginning to its completion.

Man celebrates as he becomes landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @nicholas_nice14, gave a glimpse into the man’s journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

It showed the house's beginning stage to its completed phase, with three bungalows in his big compound.

He also showed the interior of the buildings, which were still undergoing some finishing touches.

The young man congratulated himself for his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home, while expressing gratitude to God for making him a landlord.

He said:

"Congratulations to me on the grand opening of my new home! I'm beyond thrilled to have finally found my dream space. All the hard work and planning have paid off, and I couldn't be more grateful. Cheers to new beginnings! Latest landlord God na you do this one ooo.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man flaunts three bungalows

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Queen B said:

"Congrats me and my man tap from your blessings, I pray my man will be next to congratulate."

@Lucasmerlin1 said:

"Omo you be big landlord oo you go Dey collect house rent tire."

@Official Chokmah said:

"Shabi as I watch am finish I no go pay house rent."

@Dr. D-Money said:

"Congratulations to you. More blessings and many more congratulations."

@KATE said:

"This one I’m seeing video of houses this period I know already that this is a sign God has spoken congratulations I’m next."

@baggy money99 said:

"I won’t stop Congratulating other’s till it gets to my turn."

@EMMA -DON said:

"Congratulations. You for build upstairs and save those space for another building in feature."

