A Nigerian lady was so happy after her husband roofed his uncompleted building.

She congratulated her husband as she shared a video of the roofing process and the finished work.

Young couple celebrates house roofing. Photo: @amblessed388

In a video by @amblessed388, the lady showed off the interior and exterior of the building still under construction.

The lady showed when she and some family members held the roof before it was installed.

Her video also captured the surroundings of her husband’s building, still under construction.

A part of the video showed her and her husband inside the uncompleted building, which was partially decorated.

Lady Celebrates as Her Husband Roofs His Uncompleted Building, Video Sparks Mixed Reactions

She and her husband danced inside the building, as they celebrated their latest achievement.

In the video caption, she lovingly congratulated her husband.

She said:

“Congratulations oko mi (my husband)."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple celebrates house roofing

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@IDKPRINTS said:

"Big congratulations. 3.5m gone like that on roofing. To those who are struggling to roof their own too, may God come through for u all."

@HORLAR said:

"You should have allowed him to complete the project."

@#BIGzfn said:

"Congratulations. I wish myself to have my own house too by God's infinite mercy Amen."

@Temitope said:

"Congratulation l pray. God can't me wordy among those who will build her own House this year."

@KOKORO@ERUNDUNPE said:

"Congratulations to him may u living inside with wealth and healthy inshallah."

@WiRe said:

"Congrats, but sey you first use am do church Abi eyes dey pain me."

@Everything by BOSSLADY said:

"Congratulations to you, I believe mine is on the way. Am typing this with faith."

@King Maxwell said:

"Congratulations buh na,first stage you finish oo out of 3 stages."

@Temitope said:

"Congratulation l pray. God can't me wordy among those who will build her own House this year."

Lady helps her husband build house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video about her love story on social media, which got so many people talking.

In a video, she revealed that while she was dating her boyfriend before they got married, she relocated to the village to help him build his house while he travelled overseas.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the relationship and hailed the lady and her husband on their achievements in marriage.

Source: Legit.ng