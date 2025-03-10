A Nigerian lady has called out Vincent Martins Otse, widely known as VDM, over something she claimed that he did

In a video which has now caught the attention of many online users, the said lady accused Verydarkman of showing off a fake bank transfer

The lady attached the evidence of the clip and called the activist names, as many await his response

VeryDarkMan has again been called out online by an unknown lady. The activist, who has been caught in several controversies with celebrities lately, was accused of doing a fake bank transfer to someone.

Apparently, VDM shared a video where he explained that he had reconnected with his old schoolmate. They had a conversation on WhatsApp, and the activist asked what he would need to live a better life.

Lady shares evidence alleging VDM initiated a 'fake' bank transfer. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The said childhood friend mentioned N500k, but VDM sent him N1 million instead. According to VDM, their conversation occurred on February 3, 2025.

However, in the bank receipt he shared online, the transaction was slated to have been initiated on February 2, 2025.

This spurred a lot of confusion online and marked the basis of the lady's evidence against the online critic.

Watch the video below:

Lady spurs reactions as she accuses VDM

Read some reactions below as compiled by Legit.ng:

@mr.commonsense_ said:

"I think he may have missed the particular slip and highlighted a different one in his video. He just mixed it up. That’s what I think. 1m is not something he should lie about, bro is okay, at least."

@iam_ameenaa said:

"My own is, how’s the project going? I mean the one people contributed millions for? 😊."

@miz__danielle said:

"How u go tell person to send account on the 3rd of February but the date wey u send the money na 2nd of February 😂. U de go back Abi u de go front?😭"

@ogarbaa said:

"VDM lied in this transaction, bank can’t made a mistake in date and secondly that receipt was forward to his friend. That’s to tell you that VDM lied .. I know I’m a fan of VDM , i must also stand for the truth."

Reactions trail post where lady accused VDM of fake transfer. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@miss_natural1 said:

"Might be a lil error from his date calculations nothing so serious abi another thing dey inside?…Omor Nigerians let’s talk about more important issues nau🥺 see country."

@mrs_meriweather said:

"What is she trying to say? Did the VDM assist the person or not?"

@maaahyorwah said:

"I noticed this wehn I saw it on he's page. But I say mk I lockup."

@omonosaze_ said:

"How much did you send to the said person with your bad hand like coke and Fanta, you self wan trend."

@onyekwereezenwa said:

"Time zones. Maybe the chat happened in Nigeria, and the transfer happened in another country."

