Nigerian Nurse Relocates to Canada as Permanent Resident, Shares Details as She Travels With Her Man
- A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to Canada as a permanent resident
- Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she travelled with her man
- Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation
A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada celebrated her latest achievement as she shared her experience.
She detailed her journey from how she spent her last days in Nigeria to her successful relocation to Canada.
In a video by @adebola_bliss on TikTok, the lady revealed that she worked as a nurse in University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo state.
Lady travels to Canada as permanent resident
The lady also revealed that she was relocating to Canada as a permanent resident, adding that she was travelling with her man.
She said:
‘Flying to Canada with the love of my life as a permanent resident.
The lady then showed her final activities like packing her bags and making her nails and hair before relocation.
She also made videos with her friends and shared the moment she went to work at UCH for the last time.
Lady relocating to Canada enters connecting flight in Germany
On the day of travelling, the lady took pictures with her family and friends who escorted her to the airport.
She boarded the flight and landed in Frankfurt, Germany for a 7-hour stopover before entering another flight to Canada.
The lady said:
“7 hours stopover at Frankfurt airport, Germany.”
She showed the food they were served inside the plane before finally announcing her arrival in Canada.
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to Canada
Many who saw the video on TikTok congratulated the lady as some were surprised that she travelled from Nigeria as a permanent resident.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions
@boredinmyroom said:
"You should be grateful everyday. It is every African's dream to leave Africa."
@OFFICER PARA said:
"Many agents I don meet dey say nothing like PR from Nigeria Koyemi ooo. Congrats."
@Boschevz_ said:
"You can't apply for it (PR) on your own from Nigeria. it is either from a spouse that is a citizen or your have to be in canada to qualify."
@Vicky said:
"Tapping into this for my husband’s application to be approved."
@Zyzysparkle said:
"Congratulations to you dear,by God’s grace I’ll use this song this 2025 in Jesus name Amen."
Lady relocates to Austria after failed trials
In a related story, a young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she happily celebrated her relocation to Austria.
Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she said she has had three failed relocation trials.
Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.
