Despite gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi admitting to ending the life of Salome Eleojo Adaidu in various interviews with journalists, a lawyer has suggested that he might still walk free

The lawyer said the law still presumes that Oluwatimileyin is innocent and that a judge is under compulsion of the law to record his guilty plea as not guilty

While noting that the law is not emotional, the lawyer explained in detail the possible outcome if Oluwatimileyin is charged to court and the prosecution fails to do a good job

Barrister Atanda Olatunji, a Nigerian lawyer, has told his followers on Facebook that gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi could be a free man despite his open confession to killing the corps member Salome Eleojo Adaidu.

In different interviews with journalists that Legit.ng observed, Oluwatimileyin admitted to killing Salome, whom he claims was his girlfriend and had in one interview said he has no regrets about ending her life.

However, barrister Atanda said these confessions are not enough to earn Oluwatimileyin a death sentence or life imprisonment, which he said are the penalties for a capital offence.

Lawyer explains gospel singer's possible court outcome

In a Facebook post, barrister Atanda said that even if Oluwatimileyin declares in court that he is guilty and had murdered Salome, the judge is under the compulsion of the law to record his guilty plea as not guilty to give him a fair trial and an opportunity to defend himself.

Barrister Atanda added that Oluwatimileyin could walk out free if the prosecution does not establish enough evidence to nail him. According to the lawyer, it is not the accused's duty to establish his innocence.

"...Although this guy has made an open c0nfession, but do you know that the law still pessume that he is inn0cent?

"Even if they ask him in c0urt.

"Are you Gu'ilty or Not Gui'lty?

"And he sh0uts, i am Gu'ilty.

"By the established laws, particularly because it's a mur'der case which is a capital 0ff£nce which is punishable by D£@th or life impris0nm£nt.

"Even if he says to the judge that i am Gu'ilty and i kpai her, The judge is enjoined and under the c0mpulsion of the law to record his plea of Gui'lty as Not Gui'lty.

"To give him a fair trial and fair opportunity to D£fend him self.

"And do you also know that, even after his confession, if the pr0secution can't establish enough £vidence to nail him, he will come out FR££.

"It is not his duty to establish his innocence..." the lawyer's post read in part.

Lawyer on gospel singer Timilyein regaining freedom

Speaking further, barrister Atanda maintained that the judge would be left with no choice but to discharge and acquit Oluwatimileyin if the prosecution does a bad job.

He reminded people that the law is not run on emotions but on convincing facts and evidence.

"So if you are thinking that they will just s£ntence him because he has c0nfessed to the cr'ime in public on the radio and television.

"Am sorry to tell you that if the pr0secution refuse to do their j0b well and can not establish fully that he is Guil'ty.

"The judge will have no option on ground than to discharge and acquit him.

"Meaning he will come out FREE.

"Law is not run on emotions, but facts and Evidence convincing enough.

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse."

In the comment section of his Facebook post, barrister Atanda reiterated his argument.

"Forget emotions here.

"Forget all this thing wey P0lice dey display.

"If they don't do their homework well to nail this guy completely.

"With a Good lawyer, dis matter go change o and he may walk out FREE.."

Reactions trail lawyer's statement regarding Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Onosetale Ogbebor said:

"Pls o,u see this life ,in all you do,no allow anybody in any disguise make u a victim of kpai o, whether physically or spiritually.

"God is our ultimate protector & guidance,but make we also allow am use us .

"God help us all.may her soul rest in peace."

D-Gold Landlady said:

"But which evidence is needed again after caught him with the victim head and saw the remaining in his house including the devastating confession without any remorse 😥.

"I think that the reason no one was held responsible for Mohbad de@th even after a year of his demised 😥.

"No wonder people believe dey can do anything and go Scott free but if nah poor boy steal fowl then go sentence him chai🙄.

"E be like say law go see down we go dey use our African science they judge."

Alhery Zaki said:

"Which facts and evidence again?

"Was he not caught with the deceased severed head?

"Were her body parts not found in his room?

"And has he not admit to slaughtering, and butchering her?

"Lol, law sha, is a game Kawai, it's impossible!.😒"

Israel Moses Akpan said:

"And you think when the law acquits and discharge him, the street would be friendly with him to let him live after depriving another of life? 🤷.

"If to say law na human being, hand ✋ for touch am small 😀."

Vinah Kelvin said:

"No be una fault Aswear!

"If it’s one’s child I will see how they will handle it!

"Now I see why my mom was against me studying Law!"

LAW IN PIDGIN said:

"Once na capital offence, Court go enter not guilty for you. And na prosecution duty now to prove say you do am.

"Reason e dey like this be say them fit frame person or tell innocent person to c0nfess."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

