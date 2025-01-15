Timileyin Ajayi, a thirty-two-year-old suspect in the murder case of Salome Adaidu, has been remanded at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Nasarawa State Police Command in Lafia, the north-central state capital.

In a confessional video, Ajayi narrated that Adaidu was his girlfriend who was cheating on him, and he felt bad about it. He added that he complained to her and she denied it at first. However, after bringing out the evidence, she admitted and apologised.

After the argument, Adaidu went to the room, and she overheard her speaking. He then took the knife and did the did, which eventually led to her death. He said he had no regret for his actions because "life is reciprocal".

Source: Legit.ng