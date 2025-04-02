A popular Nigerian content creator, Jarvis Jadrolita, recently replied a lady who said she was expecting a child

In her post, the lady who commented on Jarvis's video insisted that Jarvis was pregnant, based on her appearance

Jarvis quickly responded to the comment with a sarcastic remark, dismissing the pregnancy rumour and showing she wasn't fazed by it

A Nigerian robot girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, recently faced a heavy speculation about her personal life, but she was quick to set the record straight.

The drama unfolded in the comments section of one of her videos, where a user claimed she was expecting a child.

Jarvis replies lady who said she's pregnant Photo credit: @realjadrolita/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis reacts to pregnancy speculation

The comment, made by @falahillustration, was met with a quick response from the content creator, who chose to tackle the speculation with humour.

"This girl is pregnant," the lady said.

Jarvis Jadrolita's sarcastic reply playfully acknowledged the speculation while making it clear that it wasn't the truth.

Her response, which has since been widely shared, suggested that the only things she was expecting were greater blessings, happiness, and prosperity.

In her words:

"Yes with more of God's blessings, happiness and more money."

Jarvis reacts after lady said she's pregnant Photo credit: @realjadrolita/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The exchange has sparked reactions about the boundaries of online discourse and the tendency of strangers to make assumptions about people's personal lives.

While some praised Jarvis for her quick reply and composure, others have argued that the comment was an unwarranted intrusion into her private life.

Regardless of anyone's perspective, it is clear that Jarvis handled the situation nicely, using sarcasm to deflect the rumour and reassert control over her online narrative.

As a public figure, she is no stranger to scrutiny, but her response confirmed that she will not be drawn into speculation about her personal life.

Reactions as Jarvis addresses pregnancy speculation

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments from Nigerians below.

Kiera12097 said:

"Realjadrolita I pray it’s real amen."

Yuppie_dolly_b said:

"Realjadrolita good reply."

Majeestar01 said:

"Raljadrolita Good response."

Fredewere said:

"Realjadrolita perfect reply."

"Ewere said:

"Falahillustration I go your page, now I see reasons why you are the way you are, you dey ask people to follow you hmmmm e no go better for your mama I swear."

Julietibane wrote:

"Realjadrolita sharp required."

Obed_dam said:

"Realjadrolita God bless you more Realjadrolita. Our faves no kpai person, dem no steal, no scandal at all. Pregnancy is a blessing to her and her man, and to us, their fans and well wishers."

Sam.pee01 said:

"Normally Jarvis na full package. See as person pikin fine."

Adunni503 said:

"Her skin is giving me butter vibes. D hair. Her beauty. Everything is shining."

Nickylovenickylove said:

"This beautiful Air new after three days, Jarvis will lose it."

Embrnz6 added:

"Realjadrolita happy mother's day to you in advance Because from two to three yrs now you will become a mother."

See the post below:

Jarvis meets billionaire Obi Cubana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis and Jadrolita, recently met businessman Obi Cubana at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025.

Obi looked excited to see the young TikTok star whose AI mimicry content shot her into the limelight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng