Slain Salome Adaidu’s uncle, Adaji Samson, has alleged that Timileyin Ajayi tried to commit self-murder

Legit.ng recalls Ajayi confessed to killing Salome, a 24-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and also admitted that he was the one who cut her dead body into pieces

Samson explained that Ajayi pretended a lot while in the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) recently

Uke, Nasarawa state - Adaji Adaidu Samson, slain Salome Adaidu’s uncle, has accused Timileyin Ajayi of covering up a crime syndicate.

Samson spoke during an appearance on Brekete Family, a human rights radio and television station based in Abuja. The interview was seen by Legit.ng on Monday, January 20, 2025.

In the interview, the deceased uncle alleged that Ajayi tried to kill himself before his arraignment on Friday, January 17.

He narrated:

"When we arrived at the state CID, he started to pretend like he is too weak. When he started that, I told the police authorities that this boy has seen that it has come to where it would not be easy for him and that is why he is acting very weak. I told them that this boy is not weak.

"They said we should go and see the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in charge of state CID in Lafia. So, when we were coming in, the police didn't know his mind, they left him to walk on his own, the door that was open like this, he targeted the edge of the door and deliberately collided it. He had a cut as a result."

Asked if he (Ajayi) was trying to kill himself, Samson replied:

"He was trying to commit self-murder.

"So, the ACP in charge of state CID said 'this boy wants to kill himself in my office'. And he was mad at the officer that suppose to hold him. That this boy, if he kills himself now, they will say he (the state CID) has killed this boy to collect money from people that are working with this boy."

Furthermore, Samson said Ajayi was then taken to the police clinic with two armed men. But while there, the murder suspect reportedly resisted when experts tried to administer medical stitches to his injured face.

Samson said:

"This person that butchered someone like cow, they brought needle to stitch the cut, he was shouting. He was pretending. Because he was forming that weakness, he was taken to court."

Legit.ng reports that Ajayi was on Friday, January 17, arraigned in the Nasarawa State High Court, Lafia.

According to the Nasarawa state police command, Ajayi was charged with culpable killing which is punishable by death.

Culpable murder is contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code Law of Northern, Nigeria.

Family of lady 'killed by Ajayi disowns 'lover'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Salome's family denied any prior knowledge of the suspect.

The lady's family dismissed claims that Ajayi was in a romantic relationship with their daughter.

Patience, a family member of the late NYSC member, narrated that Salome left home in Nasarawa on Saturday, January 11, to visit a friend named Maxwell. The next day, the family was informed she had been involved in an accident in Uke, only to discover upon arrival that her death was the result of a gruesome murder.

