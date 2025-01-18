Rhoda Ojonugwa Adaidu, the immediate elder sister of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, has called on Nigerians to stand up and join the campaign seeking justice for her slain sibling

Salome, an Abuja corps member before her tragic demise, was allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Rhoda maintained that Salome was never in any relationship with Oluwatimileyin and accused the gospel singer of trying to change the whole narrative

The immediate elder sister of Salome Eleojo Adaidu has appealed to Nigerians on social media to lend their voices in the fight for justice for her sibling, allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

On Sunday, January 12, Oluwatimileyin was apprehended in Nasarawa State with the severed head of Salome in a black nylon and continued to claim she was his girlfriend.

Salome's sister accuses Oluwatimileyin Ajayi of lying

In a lengthy Facebook post on January 15, Rhoda Ojonugwa Adaidu, Salome's sister, noted that the deceased was not just her sibling but her best friend, favourite sister and gist partner.

Rhoda said they were so close that she would have been the first to know if there was anything between Salome and the gospel singer.

"I Rhoda Ojonugwa Adaidu is the elder sister of late Salome Eleojo Adaidu who was allegedly murdered by one Timileyi Ajayi.

"Salome Eleojo Adaidu was my immediate younger sister and she is not just a sister is my best friend, paddy of life, gist partner and my favorite sister, there is no one that knows me and doesn't know how close me and Eleojo as I foundly call her are.she is my 5&6 there is nobody Salome Eleojo Adaidu knows I don't know and there is nobody I know u don't knows.

"If she knew him as claim I will be the first person on earth to know..."

Rhoda, in deep grief, accused the gospel singer of peddling lies to change the narrative. She claimed he had been engaged in such a crime for years until he finally got exposed.

She added that Oluwatimileyin never expected to be caught and that God is using her sister to fight him. Rhoda urged Nigerians to support her family's demand for justice.

"...So therefore I'm pleading with Nigerians with conscience to please stand up for my sister and start the cry for justice for Salome.no one deserves to die in such manner, absolutely no one .

"The fight no should be a fight for justice for the dead and not even what he is saying that doesn't hold water.

"We all to stand up nd fight this fight for her."

Salome Adaidu's elder sister's post stirs reactions

Achem Promise Sunday said:

"That beast must pay. I've never been this angry 😠 😡 👿 cooking up sh*t stories and the media are busy dancing to it..."

Olalere Feranmi said:

"This is so sad😢.

"My deepest condolences dear.

"May Justice prevail...."

Horlamidey Oluwalemi said:

"This is so sad 😭😭😭 please take heart.

"God Almighty will comfort your family."

Isaiah Idoko Ibrahim said:

"The guy is not evn feeling remorse only God knows how many has been victimize by him."

Lara Akinjide said:

"This is so sad 🥺💔.

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

John Ugbede Ojo Prosper said:

"He is a lier.

"God has started fighting already relax we know Nigeria is on it already but God in heaven will judge this."

Usman Muhammad Abubakar said:

"Immediately I saw his confession I knew something is wrong somewhere and I must say this without any fear, there is a 3rd party to this crime, who is trying to use every means to cover himself, someone is behind this, this guy didn't act alone, a strong force is behind this, i am really sorry for ur loss."

Salome's last Facebook post causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Salome Eleojo Adaidu's last post on Facebook had generated a buzz.

Following her tragic demise, people took to the comment section of her last Facebook to express their condolences.

The new condolence messages overshadowed the heartwarming messages that had greeted the post when it was first made.

