Gospel Singer Timileyin Ajayi became another topic of moral justice after the sister of his reportedly murdered victim, Salome Eleojo, testified against him

A viral video online showed Salome's sister in a media conversation speaking on what she saw in his room during police investigation

The young man argued that Timileyin was possibly into human consumption as she gave her triggering reasons

The tragic death surrounding late Nigerian corps member Salome Eleojo has continued to spur conversations online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timileyin Ajayi, a self-proclaimed gospel singer, was identified as the murderer after he was reported seen with a nylon bag containing Salome's head.

The incident occurred when Salome reportedly went to Timileyin's house in the Papalana axis of New Karshi, Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

Salome speaks in new video

The late victim's sister, during a recent media chat, argued that Timileyin was possibly a cannibal due to the nature of his room.

She alleged that there was no single food item when she got into the singer's room. But she saw heaps of tomatoes at one corner and the debris of a recent smoke he had taken.

She also claimed that she saw a cutlass and mopping equipment for cleaning the house.

"I suspect gospel singer Timileyin eats human flesh because there was no single food in his house, the only things in his room was my sister's corpse, which he had cut to pieces, lots of Canadian loud and lots of Tomatoes…. No single food, no Indomie, no nothing," she said in part.

Watch the video below:

Timileyin Ajayi's reported murdered victim' sister trends

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

val_abuchi said:

"The only thing that rings in my head is * the way the girl will be crying,pleading for him not to kpai her yet with zero conscience o, him hand no shake he held her head and slide it off * Dear God are you sure you created everyone in your own image?? Coz e be like say Lucifer created him own gang o 😢…. # Nweta that guy one on one nyisa ya ala “ lee ahaonu oji aza gospel singer."

offical_sandal stated:

"Don't do secret relationships again o ladies, make sure your siblings and parents know him, make sure his family knows you as well, it will prevent a lot of things."

oracle_entertiament wrote:

"From GUY TO GUY…. na why i dey fear to come spend night for your house be this, I no trust you.'

rylly king commented:

"The loss of a loved one is highly devastating and excruciating, I can only imagine the emotional trauma she's currently going through while standing, speaking up and seeking justice for her sister, not everyone can be this strong 🙏 😢 May God give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss."

prince.tonsie said:

"Delayed justice has a way of promoting inhumane acts like this. We still haven’t concluded the case of chidinma. Quick justice would deter others who want to try something similar. I only pray he gets the death sentence as soon as possible."

flamezyofficiial reacted:

"Basically, he uses the "Gospel Singing" occupation as a charade to lure the general public away from public suspicion! God help us all, there's still a lot of his kind out there."

Salome Adaidu laid to rest

Salome Adaidu, the young woman reportedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has been laid to rest.

A now-viral video showed the heartbreaking scene of her burial held in the night.

A group of men somberly dropped her remains into the earth, their faces engraved with despair.

