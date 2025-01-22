Timilehin Ajayi, the self-acclaimed gospel singer who reportedly butchered Salome Adaidu, is back on the frontline of blog

A throwback video of the artist showed him in a studio session recording a Christian worship song

The lyrics of his intense spiritual song left netizens in utter disbelief as they hurled curses at him

An old video of Timilehin Ajayi, the acclaimed gospel singer arrested for allegedly killing a corps member, Salome Adaidu, surfaced online.

In the now-viral footage, Timilehin was seen in a studio recording session singing a Christian song he presumably composed.

Timilehin Ajayi, who allegedly killed Salome Adaidu, sings a gospel song in a viral video. Credit: @caeser.t

Legit.ng reported that the artist was arrested in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa state, while reportedly trying to dispose of the severed head of Salome, a 24-year-old Abuja-based youth corps member.

However, the suspect who had confessed to the crime stated that he felt no remorse for his actions in a press interview.

According to Mr Ajayi, he killed the late Salome because she was cheating on him while they were dating.

Family members of the deceased, however, asserted that Salome and the suspect never had a romantic relationship.

The family also stated that the deceased was purportedly abducted despite allegations that she had visited the suspect.

Timilehin Ajayi's studio session trends

An old video of the suspect showed him wearing headsets and with his mouth on a standing recording mic in front of him.

The lyrics of his song in Yoruba conveyed his knowledge of heaven and doing the will of God to gain his ultimate favour.

Timilehin Ajayi’s studio session spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hecallsmepinky wrote:

"I pour spit for ur voice because if I nor pour u spit u go repeat Wetin u do."

lara_olowolagba said:

"I don’t get close with over religious people, there’s nothing you can do can tell me , I distance myself."

royalfragranceandessentials said:

"And this guy had a good voice. Chiaaaaa. It's quite sad."

la_teefahcakesandevents reacted:

"May God's protection continue to be upon us, both males and females alike amen."

keeping_up_with_shannyhills said:

"Even the devil knows the Bible than many Christians ,Timi is a Lucifer tufiakwa."

shaddylinks wrote:

"The painful part is that this were go turn born again in prison and ask for forgiveness and Baba God go still forgive him but who don kpai don kpai."

oloyeotomopo reacted:

"He was a "Christian" and a "Gospel singer" but later distanced himself. People should check his latest videos before he turned butcher."

efosa12 wrote:

"You can’t be gifted by God and you are busy with sexual immorality, If you are fornicating Satan will make mess of your gift and your life, if you can’t hold yourself then go get married so you don’t destroy your life."

Salome's sister on things she saw in Timi's room

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late victim's sister, during a recent media chat, argued that Timileyin was possibly a cannibal due to the nature of his room.

She alleged that there was no single food item when she got into the singer's room. But she saw heaps of tomatoes at one corner and the debris of a recent smoke he had taken.

She also claimed that she saw a cutlass and mopping equipment for cleaning the house.

