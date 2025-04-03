A 54-year-old farmer, Jeremiah Onuminya, tragically collapsed and died in Usha, Agatu Local Government Area, following a false alarm about an impending attack

Local authorities confirmed that exhaustion while fleeing was the cause of his death, urging residents to verify information to prevent panic

The incident coincided with allegations of cattle poisoning in the area, adding tension to the community's delicate peace

A 54-year-old farmer from Usha, a community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, tragically passed away following a false alarm raised by local youths.

Jeremiah Onuminya, the farmer in question, reportedly collapsed and died while fleeing from a perceived threat.

Local sources revealed on April 2, 2025, that the incident occurred on April 1 when some boys in the village shouted “Fulani! Fulani!!”

The alarm was raised near Onuminya’s farm, which is adjacent to another farm where 20 cows were allegedly poisoned on March 28. In his attempt to escape what he believed was an imminent attack, Onuminya ran for his life but unfortunately slumped a few metres from his house, succumbing to exhaustion.

Agatu council's statement on farmer's death

The Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Melvin James, addressed the situation in a statement issued by his media aide, Solomon Obochi, on April 2 in Makurdi.

James confirmed the tragic death of Mr Onuminya on March 31, 2025, describing the incident as unfortunate and preventable.

“Agatu Local Government Council deeply mourns the unfortunate demise of Mr Jeremiah Onuminya from Usha Ward, who passed away following a distressing incident triggered by a false alarm about an impending attack,” the statement read.

Preliminary investigations, supported by security agencies and Mr Onuminya’s family, pointed to exhaustion as the cause of death, ruling out any direct assault by Fulani herdsmen.

James had proposed an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death, but the bereaved family declined, attributing the tragedy to health complications.

Community urged to refrain from unverified claims

The council chairman called for calm among Agatu residents, stressing the dangers of spreading unverified information.

He warned that false alarms could disrupt communal peace, incite panic, and endanger lives.

“Dissemination of unverified claims poses significant risks to the well-being of the people and undermines efforts to foster unity and security,” James stated.

In addition, James pledged to continue working with security agencies to ensure the safety of Agatu residents, while urging locals to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Accusations of cattle poisoning surface

In a related development, Risku Mohammed, the Chairman of Miyeitti Ala Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Benue State chapter, alleged that a farmer in Usha poisoned 20 cows belonging to one of his members on March 30.

This accusation has added another layer of tension to the already fragile situation in the area.

The tragic death of Mr Jeremiah Onuminya and ongoing allegations have stirred calls for restraint and vigilance in the community, as leaders work towards restoring peace and unity in Agatu.

Benue State

Benue State, located in the North Central region of Nigeria, is often referred to as the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its fertile land and thriving agriculture.

The state is known for producing crops such as yams, cassava, rice, and soybeans, and it is home to the River Benue, which plays a crucial role in irrigation and transportation.

Benue is culturally diverse, with prominent ethnic groups including the Tiv, Idoma, and Igede. It has significant historical and political importance, serving as a hub for trade and cultural exchange. The state capital is Makurdi, which hosts major governmental and economic activities.

