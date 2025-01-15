The tragic death of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Salome Eleojo Adaidu has continued to elicit lamentation and outrage on social media

A man who met the lady on Facebook and got her WhatsApp contact has shared the last message he sent her on Sunday

On Sunday, January 12, gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi was caught with Salome's severed head in Nasarawa State

A man who revealed that he met the late Salome Eleojo Adaidu on Facebook has opened up about the last message he sent her on WhatsApp.

Salome was allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, and her remains have been laid to rest.

Philip said he met Salome on Facebook before gospel singer Timileyin allegedly murdered her. Photo Credit: Philip P Phinehas, Salome Adaidu, Charles Arinze Nwabude

Source: Facebook

Salome's Facebook friend reacts to her demise

Lamenting on Facebook, a young man, Philip P Phinehas, said the last message he sent Salome was "Happy Sunday", but the text did not deliver.

He further said that Salome told him during their chat that she was not in a relationship.

While stating that Salome's family denied Ajayi's relationship claim, her neighbours and the murder suspect still insist they dated.

Philip called for Ajayi to be made to face the consequence of his action, noting that there was something fishy about the whole thing.

He attached a YouTube video where he spoke extensively on the murder incident and his interaction with Salome. His Facebook post read:

"MY LAST MESSAGE TO HER WAS "happy Sunday" which didn't deliver.

"The question is were they dating?

"From our chat, she said she was single.

"The family said they were not in a relationship.

"The guy said they were in a relationship.

"Neighbors said they were in a relationship.

"This is tiring whether they are on a relationship or not, there is no reason to kill anyone. Let him face the panalty period.

"Seeing Salome Adaidu pictures everywhere is not really pleasing. She doesn't deserve this!

"There is something very fishy.

"You can listen to a quick video I did on that."

How Philip met Salome

In the YouTube video, Philip shed light on how he met Salome on Facebook and got her WhatsApp number.

Philip said he was motivated to keep pushing his luck after Salome told him she was not in a relationship.

"...I met this girl online, Salome Adaidu, and we were chatting. We chatted as friends, and she told me she was not in any relationship.

"And that was what even triggered me to request for her phone number. She gave it to me. Now, she gave me her phone number and then, though I don't like calls basically. I prefer to chat, unless there is really an emergency or something of urgency, that is when I will make call.

"So, when she gave me her number, I saved it as Salome Facebook just for me to be able to identify her. Basically, my intention was to get to know her and see if a relationship could come out of the conversation or the friendship..."

He elaborated on what he noticed after sending Salome a message on WhatsApp on Sunday.

"...So, along the line, we started chatting on WhatsApp. We had a good chat and everything. Salome was serving in Abuja...She just clocked 24, 10th December. I even saw her status she posted and I requested for my cake. She said it has finished and all...

"We were chatting. We were always chatting. This news, it came as a shock to me because on Sunday, I was sending all my friends on WhatsApp "Happy Sunday" and I sent her a message.

"Before, when I send her a message, it would click two. It would show two stuffs like this (gestures with his fingers)...That means her data is on and when she sees the message she would reply.

"Because her read message is actually off. I wouldn't know if she read or not. But it just ticked once, till today.

"So, it is really a sad one..."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Salome's friend releases his chat with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male friend of Salome Adaidu, the lady allegedly murdered by a gospel singer, had released his WhatsApp chat with her.

In a Facebook post, the man expressed sadness about her tragic end and stated that she was not a gold digger as insinuated in some quarters.

He wondered how someone would severe the head of a lady he claimed to love and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng