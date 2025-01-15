The gruesome murder of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, a young Nigerian lady, has continued to spark outrage across Nigerian and beyond as people demand justice for the youngster

Salome's life was allegedly cut short by Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, a Nigerian gospel singer who has continued to claim that she was his girlfriend despite denials from the deceased's family

Oluwatimileyin was apprehended on January 12 with the severed head of Salome after the police rescued him from being lynched by angry folks and here are some facts about Salome

Like many other optimists, young Salome Eleojo Adaidu looked to the new year with hope, dreams and aspirations, unaware that her life would be cut short in a tragic manner.

On Sunday, January 12, police operatives rescued and arrested a gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, after people almost lynched him.

Salome Eleojo Adaidu was allegedly murdered by Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, a Nigerian gospel singer. Photo Credit: Salome Adaidu, Charles Arinze Nwabude

Ajayi was found with the severed head of Salome in a black nylon and has maintained that she was his girlfriend and that they dated for a year. The police have commenced an investigation into the matter while the deceased has been buried.

Her family has, however, denied the claim and demanded justice for their daughter. The gruesome murder led to debates and conversations online as people expressed shock and sadness.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five things many people might not know about Salome.

1. Legit.ng gathered that Salome was 24 years old and a university graduate before her demise.

2. According to Instagram blogger Temilola Sobola, Salome graduated from Kogi State University with a degree in library and information science.

3. Legit.ng learnt that Salome was supposed to pass out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in March 2025,

4. Salome, according to Instagram blogger Temilola, was last seen at her residence in Nyanya Abuja on Saturday evening (January 11).

5. Her full name is Salome Eleojo Adaidu, and she is an Igala lady.

Things people don't know about Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man based in the United Kingdom had shared things people don't know about the embattled gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi.

The writer, who said he knew the gospel singer years ago, expressed heartbreak over the shocking murder and described Ajayi as someone who desired more from life but was always unlucky. He added that Ajayi once declared himself an atheist before repenting and returning to the church. His account of Ajayi read in part:

"The story of Timi is one that really breaks my heart. Apart from the fact that I knew him from his days at Christ Embassy Umuahia and Abuja church choir, he was someone who wanted more from life but always finds himself at the wrong side of his strategies.

"He declared himself an atheist at some point, repented of his actions few months after then and went back to church. few months later, he left Christ Embassy and veered fully into producing and recording songs gospel songs. We lost communications at a point and this is where the story sufficed..."

