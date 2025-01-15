A Nigerian lady has reacted to a new video of embattled gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed his girlfriend

The video showed the suspect speaking about the incident and stating that he has no regrets over the turnout of events

Reacting to the video, a Nigerian lady boldly claimed that the suspect was trying to act a script and pretending to be ill

A new video of embattled gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi has sparked controversy, with many questioning the authenticity of his words and actions.

Ajayi, who is accused of killing his girlfriend, appeared in the video speaking about the incident in a manner that some described as incoherent.

Lady accuses Timileyin of acting script

Reacting to the video, Facebook user Unyime Ekwere Bassey expressed scepticism about Ajayi's behaviour, suggesting that he was attempting to feign mental health issues in order to garner sympathy and potentially mitigate his punishment.

Bassey's comments echoed the sentiments of many who have viewed the video, with some speculating that Ajayi's actions were rehearsed and calculated.

In the lady's words:

"The Timileyin Ajayi guy is trying to act (pretend) like someone that is having méntaI issues just to reduce the severity of the judgement on him. It's a script. It’ll never work! Never!

"He’s forming stupid slangs and English trying to form insane so they’ll assume he did it out of mental issues. It’s all drama and when they’re done drilling him, his eyes will clear soon!"

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Reactions trail lady's observation about Timileyin's video

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the lady's claim.

Imaobong Essien said:

"It will not work."

Ut Bassey said:

"Hunger dey marry her. I come go marry indomie for her. He's just spilling balderdash. Dah!"

Excel Osita said:

"Unyime Ekwere Bassey the kind laugh wey I go laugh if to say na me interview timi ehh I go forget say I be professional journalist o."

Blessing Ngozi reacted:

"That guy is more than what we think he is. No heart at all."

Sandra Robinson commented:

"It’s all an act that won’t work. He will face the full weight of the law. Heartless human being."

Princess Collins said:

"Omo see him acting up as one dat is mentally unstable, Him dey play."

Fay Vee said:

"It won't work ooo, evíl guy. He's an expert at this, he just dey disguise. The lady he keeled was a strong entity, not all deàths can be swept under the carpet, her spirit is yearning for justice because he got expósed the same day he took her lífe."

Abasi Paul commented:

"Asin ehnnnnn. I just saw his interview video and I'm like seriously so that they'll think he was mentally unstable as per his actions or what. This one don hook his neck. Justice must prevail."

Abasifreke Dennis added:

"That guy's heart is dark. He was just spewing rubbish. He must face the wrath."

Man posts rare video of Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man blasted the embattled Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who allegedly ended the life of a lady.

In a viral post, the man stated that he visited the singer's page on TikTok but couldn't find an evidence that he was spreading the gospel or singing great songs.

