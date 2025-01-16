Patience Adaidu, the grieving sister of late Salome Adaidu has shed more light on the circumstances surrounding her sister's demise

Her sister's case has been in the news after it was alleged that a gospel singer ended her life in a painful manner

Speaking about the unfortunate incident, the deceased lady's sister disclosed what neighbours said about Timileyin Ajayi

The sister of Salome Adaidu, a young lady who allegedly lost her life at the hands of a gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi, has spoken out about her sister's demise.

Patience Adaidu shed light on the events leading up to her sister's tragic death, revealing disturbing details about the suspect's behaviour.

Salome's sister reveals comment of Timileyin's neighbours

The video, shared on Instagram by @bbcnewspidgin, showed Patience Adaidu recounting the neighbours' accounts of the suspect, Timileyin Ajayi.

According to her, the neighbours reported that Ajayi would often play music at extremely high volumes in his room.

This behaviour, Adaidu suspected, may have been an attempt to mask other sounds.

"He killed my sister like a cow. And the way he acts, neighbours said that his speaker is always loud in his room," she said.

The investigation into Salome Adaidu's death has sparked massive outrage and concern amongst Nigerians.

The suspect, a gospel singer, has been accused of committing a heinous crime. As the case continues to unfold, the Adaidu family and their supporters are seeking justice and answers.

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Reactions as Patience Adaidu speaks on sister's death

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Lanni-xoxo said:

"There’s a lot to this case that the police are also covering up, cuz why will her phone still be held till this time, someone big is really behind this."

@Carolyn joseph reacted:

"I feel ur pain my sister. God comfort ur family."

@Exotic said:

"God the guy is trying to complicate the whole story to confuse them all, he knows what he’s really doing and he has back up already."

@Mojidi oluwasegun babatunde said:

"He just waste girl for nothing good girls deserve better."

@The sad girl said:

"The guy kidnapped her, but why Nigeria police need evidence, evidence for what exactly, is the pieces body not enough?? Ehh Nigeria police."

@Bakhita_44 said:

"I have gone through such a scenario. I totally understand you my sister."

@Jaycocktailz said:

"This is sad and excruciating. I equally condole with the bereaved family. Adieu Salome."

@Cakes and Pastries in Jos added:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Watch the video below:

Man posts rare video of Oluwatimileyin Ajayi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man blasted the embattled Nigerian gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, who allegedly ended the life of a lady.

In a viral post, the man stated that he visited the singer's page on TikTok but couldn't find an evidence that he was spreading the gospel or singing great songs.

