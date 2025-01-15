A male friend of the deceased young lady named Salome Eleojo Adaidu has reacted to her gruesome death

Gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi was caught with the severed head of Salome on Sunday, January and was almost lynched save for the police's intervention

Salome's friend said she was never a gold digger and spoke more about the 24-year-old's personality

Dominic Victor, a male friend of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, who was allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has expressed grief over her tragic demise.

Dominic, in a Facebook post, decried the wickedness of the heart of man.

Salome's male friend mourned her tragic death allegedly carried out by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi. Photo Credit: Salome Adaidu, Dominic Victor, Charles Arinze Nwabude

Source: Facebook

He mourned his deceased friend and described her as one of the few persons who kept motivating him by sending him content to post.

Dominic added that Shalom was not a gold digger. He said she was a good friend. He lamented how bad relationships these days have degenerated into and wondered how one could behead someone he claimed to love.

The heartbroken young man attached his WhatsApp chat with Salome and her picture. He wrote:

"The heart of man is indeed desperately wicked😭💔 .

"RIP Salome Adaidu.

"One of the few that kept motivating me by sending me contents to post when they have the means. She was never a gold digger. She was a good friend.

"It grieves me seeing this trend about you. Relationships in our time has been bastardized with self and evil interests 😭💔.

"How can you behead someone you claim to love ? This is evil at it highest peak. I pray justice finds expression 😭💔."

People shocked by Salome Adaidu's murder

Amedu Promise Egba-Ojo said:

"We can never be careful enough."

"Ojomi chejumomiwa.

"May her soul rest in peace 🕊️."

Onuche Ojo said:

"May her soul find rest...accept my condolences bro."

Psalmist Vick said:

"Jesus Christ.

"May her gentle soul rest in peace.

"Kai what a wicked world😭."

Aneku Monday God'sbest said:

"This is heartbreaking.

"What a wicked world we lived in."

Jeff Isaac said:

"Is the guy, dating her, because the guy was saying that they wre dating Dominic Victor."

Godson Ojochegbe Bossfashion said:

"A wicked world indeed bro."

Onyenaturuchi Jonathan said:

"My God.

"This is so sad.

"May her soul rest in peace."

Ehiz Fredrick said:

"May her soul rest in peace 🙏🥺."

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

FUTA student mistaken for gospel singer laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a FUTA student mistaken for gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi has cried out.

In a viral video shared on his TikTok page, the young Nigerian man, who bears the same name as the embattled gospel singer, said he had received negative comments and insults.

He maintained that it is a case of a misunderstanding and prayed that the female of Salome gets justice for their murdered daughter. His video clarifying the mistaken identity has amassed 70k views on TikTok at the time of this report. Some people told him to take advantage of the situation.

