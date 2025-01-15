Timileyin Ajayi, 32, confessed to murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, Salome, citing alleged cheating as the reason and showing no remorse

Churchgoers in Orozo, near Abuja, caught Ajayi after discovering Salome’s severed head in a polybag he had thrown into a river

Ajayi’s lack of regret has sparked public anger, reigniting discussions on domestic violence, justice, and mental health, with demands for swift prosecution

Timileyin Ajayi, a 32-year-old suspect, sparked outrage across Nigeria after declaring he had no regrets for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Salome.

In a video interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Ajayi confessed to the crime, stating he dismembered her body to "end their one-year relationship."

Ajayi said:

"She is always cheating. She hides most of the things from me. I got to know because I saw her phone.

"I saw most of the chats with the other guys, and that is when I decided to kill her. I don't have any regrets."

How was Ayayi caught?

Ajayi was apprehended by churchgoers in Orozo, a community on the border of Abuja and Nasarawa State, on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Caleb Umaru, the church's Bible Study teacher, explained that a member noticed Ajayi acting suspiciously near a river.

Upon investigation, the churchgoers discovered a polybag containing Salome's severed head, which Ajayi had thrown into the water.

Nationwide outrage over tragic incident

Ajayi's lack of remorse and his gruesome crime have ignited a firestorm on social media. Nigerians have expressed shock, anger, and calls for justice via their X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.

@Lambert1441986 said:

"Cheating was never the reason this egbon killed his girlfriend. There is more to it. I don’t believe his story."

@HRF_OLOKE:

"Kogi state has been in the news for bad things lately. What is going on? Recently, a girl was stabbed to death in Sapele over a man."

@BrealUorDie:

"Girlfriend oo, not your wife. Did that girl have any parents? 😭"

@Rokcson10:

"I do not support jungle justice, but this man here deserves a justice that’s more cruel than jungle justice."

@auxigen3:

"This video made me so angry. No remorse, no regret. The monster said life is reciprocal. Murder for cheating? How is that reciprocal? Justice must be served."*

@bozzmanofficial:

"I hope no one believes this ritualist’s story. He butchered the girl like cow meat. He’s a psychopath and has likely done this before. Hoping for the worst for him."

@LadyGrasha:

"This is terrifying. He said if he didn’t want to be caught, it would’ve been easy. God protect us from people like this. Justice must be served hot!"

The horrifying crime has reignited discussions about domestic violence, mental health, and the justice system in Nigeria.

Many have called for Ajayi to face the full weight of the law, with demands for swift prosecution to serve as a deterrent.

Police voice in-depth investigation

Police authorities have assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, human rights advocates have urged for systemic measures to address the underlying issues leading to such heinous crimes.

As Nigerians await justice for Salome, the incident continues to serve as a grim reminder of the urgent need for societal vigilance and intervention.

