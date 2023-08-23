A Nigerian lady, Ngodoo Aondongu, has been found mentally unstable shortly after she arrived in Ghana

A man who sought help for her said she couldn't talk, eat or recognise anyone and needed to be taken back to Nigeria

People who watched a video of the lady tagged 'senseless' expressed sympathy, while others tried to render assistance in reuniting her

A Nigerian lady was found without the right frame of mind after she arrived in Ghana, a West African country.

Media personality, Ukan Kurugh, who shared the lady's story on Facebook, gave her name as Ngodoo Aondongu.

According to him, Ngodoo hails from the North Bank area of Makurdi and urged netizens to help reconnect her to her family.

He said information gathered revealed Ngodoo was taken to Ghana for prostitution but she refused to comply and was consequently bewitched. She can hardly recognise anyone.

Man in Ghana says she is 'senseless' now

In a video Ukan attached to his post, a man narrated the lady's situation, saying he learnt her name is Esther.

The man said she couldn't talk, eat or recognise anyone. His statement went thus:

"I met this girl in Ghana. According to discovery or information gotten, they brought her for prostitution but she refused. That they have made her to take an oath, that her name is Esther, that she's from Benue state.

"I don't know if anybody would recognise this face. Please anybody that recognises this face please help this girl out, she is stranded. As she is now, she can't talk, she can't understand or recognise anybody. They have used her brain. As in, she is senseless now. She's just dormant. She can't even talk, She can't even eat..."

"Pls figure her out so they can send her back home. She is right here in Accra, Ghana and cannot recognise anybody."

Ngodoo Aondongu's situation gets people talking

Jacob Sixtus Demesugh said:

"See them shouting God name as if them the hear word.

"Girls of nowadays hmmmm.

"Toh."

Elsie Terundu Iyorza said:

"No parental care, how can you leave your people and go where you have no one ? Let's help her oo."

Sekav Theophilus said:

"Jesus, hai, May the Almighty hand of God brings her home safely."

Victor Taave said:

"I don't understand. They said she can't talk but how do they know that she is from Benue state?"

Joy Cuban said:

"Haaaa I know this girl, her father doesn’t care ooh. Kaii life can be so unfortunate at times."

Aondona Wilson said:

"Ghanaian pastors are powerful, please you guys can take her to church in Ghana first and fast. Please."

