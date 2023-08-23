One of the new Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Lucy, took viewers by surprise with her decision to leave the show after two days on it

Lucy told Big Brother during her first diary session on Tuesday evening, August 22, that she wanted to go home after a heated scene with Kim Oprah

After the dispute, the chef became frustrated and revealed to Pere how hellbent she felt about beating someone in the house

One of the new BBNaija All Stars housemates, Lucy, has requested a voluntary exit from the show.

Legit.ng reported that Lucy was among the four new former contestants who came on board after last Sunday's eviction.

BBNaija All Stars Lucy opts to leave the show. Credit: @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

Lucy requested a voluntary exit during her first diary session on Tuesday, August 22. The reason was that she argued with one of the housemates, Kim Oprah, who accused her of behaving like she didn't know the game during one of their house’s weekly tasks.

She confirmed that she wanted to leave the house when Big Brother asked. Biggie promised to get back to her on the matter.

A new video, however, showed Lucy telling Pere how she almost beat up a housemate who got on her nerves recently. She revealed that she doesn’t mind being disqualified from the show.

See the video of Lucy complaining to Biggie below:

See the video of Lucy venting to Pere below:

BBNaija Lucy’s voluntary exit stirs reactions

See what netizens had to say below:

dricks_luxury:

"Omo u never ready for greatness cos the road to success isn’t easy."

ifeyinwa_joy_chiamonwu:

"Na her strategy be this. Male she rest abeg. If she wan go, make she go now."

limak67:

"Why did she take up space that someone would have taken, is she new to bbn. Abeg make she go. After all these years some of these people still de way they were, haha. Una no de go church to hear preachings and become better people."

s_jay4735:

"I just dey hear beat up, fight from Lucy...but i am not even seeing her on our screen..Abi na for her head all d fight dey happen?"

ukainmargaret:

"Let her leave already, what did kim even do to her sef or there is something else that is disturbing her."

rubicrystal4:

"At this point Pere attracts trouble I swear. Just when I thought he had found someone who understands his game and is not judgemental."

matildajacobs1974:

"Frog n her frd with benefit queen lowlight don tell Kim dat Lucy said she will beat Kim c two face n na oueen silicone dey beg Lucy make she no go dat frog he go dey gossip like woman."

chioma6626:

"You have to stay strong Lucy… you dnt have to ask for a volunteering exit because of a little argument madam… give them if they give to you you have done this before and you can do it now.. but seriously asking for that wasn’t right or good at."

BBN Uriel reveals a housemate has terrible mouth odour

Uriel Oputa disclosed that one of the BBNaija All Stars housemates has a highly offensive mouth odour.

Uriel, the second housemate to leave the show, disclosed this to Naija FM during her media tour after being evicted from Biggie's house on Sunday, August 13.

During her statement, one of the media hosts called out Ike as the housemate she was referring to, but Uriel refused to divulge the identity of the said person.

Source: Legit.ng