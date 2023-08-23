Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Kiddwaya believes that his girlfriend, Laura, will eventually come back to him

Recall that the billionaire son's lover unfollowed him on Instagram after he shared a hidden steamy kiss with Mercy Eke

In a recent interview with Beat 99.9 FM Lagos, the reality TV star explained that his actions were all part of the game's dynamics

Former BBNaija All Stars housemate Kiddwaya has expressed optimism that he would reconcile with his girlfriend Laura, who unfollowed him on Instagram after he kissed Mercy Eke.

Kidd claimed his lover unfollowed him because she didn't realise his kiss with Mercy was "a game."

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya is confident that his lover will return to him after unfollowing him Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

This statement was made on Beat FM during one of his media tours. He, however, believed she would return to him regardless.

"My relationship is going well. We are solid. In any regular relationship, challenges may arise, but I'm Kiddwaya—what could go wrong?

"Don't worry; she'll follow me back. I believe it's because she's not accustomed to the game. Big Brother is an extraordinary experience—a world, platform, and game filled with craziness."

See the video below:

BBNaija Kiddwaya's statement sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ladyque_1:

"Confidently talking rubbish."

yemadelfurniture:

"The Question is, how many of my sister's can unfollow a man with so much a queen who knows her onions and never accepts nonsense cos she knows her worth.

"Watch Kid running to get her back why some girls will manage every nonsense attitude a man puts of cos of his coins and then complain later on if taken for granted or humiliated by that same man later on. The kind of Solid girl who doesn't give a dmn about your coins."

nnenna_aldo:

"Then don break Billionaire son heartyet some men think money is all you need to get a girl . You need a balance of ALL good qualities including money of course."

iamslikie:

"Thinking a white girl will take the bullsht y’all do to black/Nigerian girls is crazy lol! They are loved in their country bruh! And their men don’t trash them publicly to please black women like y’all do to your own people over here! It’s a huge difference."

drtj__:

"You are dating a white woman and you are confidently kissing someone else on national television… Bro! You don’t know what is waiting for you o! You are based in the UK .. She can easily frame you and get you arrested on trumped up charges. Anyway what do I know Ife ati ina."

mheenarh__:

"Nothing worth understanding cause even the k!ss no favor you, them still evict you."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere dropped their observations about the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

Source: Legit.ng