A Nigerian woman who went to Italy in search of greener pastures has been left stranded in the European country

A trending video shows that the woman is homeless and she has been sleeping outside for two years

She has cried out for help to return to Nigeria, saying she is ready even if deportation is the only option

A Nigerian woman who is stranded in Italy has cried for help to return to Nigeria.

The woman said even if it meant she would be deported, she was ready to return home instead of continually roaming the streets of Italy.

The lady said she wants to return to Nigeria. Photo credit: Instagram/@gossipmilltv.

In a video seen on Instagram, the woman said she had been stranded in Italy for two years and was tired.

Video of Nigerian woman stranded in Italy for two years

She was explaining herself to fellow Nigerians who saw her in the streets and who wanted to know where she hailed from.

She told them that she was from Calabar, Cross River state. She cried bitterly, saying Nigerians should come to her aide.

The video has made it to Instagram, where it was reposted by @gossipmilltv. People are reacting to it in different ways. While others pitied her, some said she has been rejecting help from some Nigerians abroad.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady in Italy cries for help to return home

@arewa_oluwanifemi_empire said:

"I know her too well. The lady is not alright. Lots of people have tried to help her severely, even me. If I see her passing in front of my shop, I will call her to give her food and clothes. They don’t leave women to suffer like that in Europe. She always ran away from Caritas."

@restoring_womens_confidence said:

"The reality of migration. Not everyone is successful at it and that's why it's important to plan well and have a solid plan in place before you uproot yourself from your country."

@blessing_empress_ reacted:

"We actually came to Italy together in 2016. Her name is Tina, and the worst thing is that refuses to deport her."

