A Nigerian man said he returned home one fateful day but could not find his wife or children in the house

It was then it dawned on him that his wife, whom he has been married to for eight years, moved out with his kids

He added that his heart is still very much open and hopes it doesn't become too late for a reconciliation

A Nigerian man, Wale Adebayo, has opened up about how he discovered that his wife moved out of the house with his kids.

Wale shared his story on Twitter as he sent his condolences to @Temmy_omoileri who recently lost her estranged husband.

Wale said it has been two years since he returned home and made the shocking discovery, adding that they were married for eight years.

According to him, their marriage did have ups and downs. Wale added that his heart is open and that he prays for his estranged wife and his children. He wrote:

"We were married for 8years, had ups and downs. I came back home one day and discovered she had moved out with the kids. It's been two years now, my heart is open, I pray for her and our family. I miss my home. Hopefully it doesn't become too late.

"Accept my condolences Temmy."

Netizens sympathise with Wale Adebayo

@queensomto said:

"Pls if she doesn't come for you go for your family."

@UcheKlasique said:

"Please find her and settle. What I just read is giving me tears. At the end, they're all you've got and you're all they've got."

@SholaAdesanya2 said:

"Never give up sir, we all deserve a second chance. It's well. ."

@Yurmyth said:

"Pls, go to her and make peace, if she's still available. Jah bless!"

@florenceola2001 said:

"May God restore ur home in Jesus name amen ."

@odun102 said:

"May God intervene and bring you guys together again. Keep checking on her for a resolution if she hasn't gone with someone else. Sometimes, a simple “I’m sorry” can solve many issues."

