A Nigerian man has narrated how he risked his life in 2014 for a business that wasn't worth it in the end

According to him, he was told that yam business was profitable if he could travel to Makurdi to buy at N20 for each tuber

However, after travelling to Makurdi and taking all the risks in the business, he sadly sold the yams at a giveaway price

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Lagos-based Nigerian man, Irikefe Ogaga, has recounted his experience after travelling to Makurdi to buy yams in 2014.

According to him, he heard that it was a profitable business and he believed he would become a top shot after reselling the yams in Lagos.

Nigerian man regrets yam business Photo credit: @Stefan Heunis

Source: Getty Images

However, after purchasing the yams and returning to Lagos, he was told he couldn't sell the yams because he wasn't part of an association.

He was subsequently forced to sell off the yams at a giveaway price after spending much money on road taxes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He narrated on Twitter:

"2014 I went to Makurdi and bought tubers yam. Those huge ones were sold for 20 naira. I said it’s a gonna be nice to take to Lagos. That they sell yam for 200-300. I was foolish sha. Got that J5 van, loaded it with yam of like 40k. We headed to Lagos that night, oh boy. I dn buy land for lekki for my mind from Benue."

"There’s this agric tax force and police. Each check point is like 500 naira bribe. You Must Pay or else na wahala. Spent thousands of naira for police, finally got to Lagos and was asked to go to Jobowu that they’ll buy the yam. Lies. Omo, they told me that they don’t buy yam from people who are not part of association.

"For me to sell yam I must be part of association. Guy, where I wan our yam? They forced me to sell a give away price because I was not part of yam sellers association of Lagos. Huge loss coupled with risking my life. Never again."

Social media reactions

Oska King said:

"You gave up so easily, by now you could've been a major exporter of yam."

Ifeanyichukwu Agwu wrote:

"Everything in Nigeria has a cartel. That's why we can't make much of progress unless we break these cartels by creative means."

Kemity coon added:

"Funny thing! You would have been projecting your profit and boom lagos people shock you."

See the tweet below:

Businesswoman laments over poor patronage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman has cried out on social media that her business is experiencing low patronage.

The lady identified as Benyiwah Amoah shared a clip on TikTok showcasing how stocked her shop is and said that only one person has patronised her. She lamented that it is almost 12 pm and wondered what could be responsible for her business problem.

From her video, it was observed that she deals in food items such as rice, noodles, cooking oil and tissue paper. Her video went viral on the social media platform, amassing close to N100k views. It did her well as some netizens wanted to know where her shop was located, others simply proffered solutions to her.

Source: Legit.ng