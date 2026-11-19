Malta's permanent residency programme allows parents and grandparents of the main applicant to be listed as dependants under specific conditions

The programme requires the main applicant to prove financial support for each parent or grandparent through a formal affidavit

An additional fee applies for each parent or grandparent included in the application, with no age threshold required

Malta has clarified which family members qualify as dependants under its Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), and the rules extend further up the family tree than many applicants may expect.

According to the official MPRP frequently asked questions document published by Residency Malta Agency, parents and grandparents of the main applicant or of their spouse are eligible to be included as dependants in the application.

Malta lists family members eligible as dependants for permanent residency scheme. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The key condition is that each parent or grandparent must be principally dependent on the main applicant at the time of the application.

Adding dependents on Malta permanent residence application

To include a parent or grandparent in the application, the main applicant is required to submit a signed affidavit confirming that they financially support each individual being added as a dependent.

Documentation proving the family connection must also be provided. This includes a family tree supported by birth certificates linking the main applicant or spouse to the relevant parent or grandparent. If a grandparent is being included, the birth certificate of the connecting parent must also be supplied to establish the full chain of relation.

Notably, there is no minimum or maximum age requirement for parents or grandparents applying as dependants, meaning the rule applies regardless of how old the individual is at the time of application.

Malta permanent residence application: Fees and exclusions

An additional fee of €7,500 applies for each parent or grandparent included as a dependant in the application. This is charged on top of the standard programme costs.

Household staff, however, are not eligible to be listed as dependants under any circumstances. The programme is explicitly restricted to the main applicant and their qualifying family members, and domestic employees fall outside that definition entirely.

The MPRP is a legal residency pathway designed for non-EU nationals seeking long-term residency in Malta, and the clarification around dependants offers prospective applicants a clearer picture of who can be brought along through the programme.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng