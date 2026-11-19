The leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church has renewed debate about succession planning in Nigeria's largest Pentecostal ministries

Adeboye said God would tell him his successor at least five years before his death, while Kumuyi firmly rejected handing the church to a biological child

Oyedepo described a formal process in which the presiding bishop submits three names for assessment when he turns 70

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The disputed removal of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church has reignited public interest in how Nigeria's most influential Pentecostal leaders plan to manage leadership succession.

Legit.ng reports that a faction of the church's Board of Trustees announced that Odukoya was no longer recognised as Senior Pastor and named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.

Pastors Enoch Adeboye, William Kumuyi and Bishop David Oyedepo share different perspectives on leadership succession. Photo credit: Enoch Adeboye, David Oyedepo, William Kumuy

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, this disagreement has renewed discussions about how leadership should pass after the demise of the founder.

Adeboye: God will reveal the successor

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who has led the Redeemed Christian Church of God since 1981, spoke on the matter during the church's ministers' conference at Redemption Camp, Ogun State, in August 2018.

Adeboye dismissed speculation that he would hand over to Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Joe Olaiya or one of his sons, saying God had not revealed anything to him yet.

"God has not told me who my successor is. What God had told me several years ago was that He would tell me who my successor would be at least five years before I would be called home," Adeboye said.

He drew on examples from the Bible, noting that Elijah knew before Elisha, and Moses knew before Joshua, and said any divine revelation about his successor would come to him first. He added that whoever took over would need to be prepared for significant personal sacrifice.

Kumuyi: The church Is not my property

Pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry has repeatedly rejected the idea that his children could inherit the leadership. In June 2026, addressing speculation about family succession during a church service, he was direct.

"Our attention has been drawn to the fact that some people are saying, 'Is he going to hand over the church to his son?' It's the church of the Lord Jesus Christ and nobody has the right to hand it over to his son," Kumuyi said.

He also warned members against attempting to pressure him into stepping aside, saying: "When the time comes, God will choose a man after His own heart."

Oyedepo: A documented succession procedure

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide has gone further than his counterparts by outlining a written process. He explained that the procedure was contained in a document called "The Mandate."

Under that procedure, when the presiding bishop reaches 70, he submits three names to the Council of Priests for review. If neither round of nominations succeeds, the Council of Priests takes over and the Board ratifies the final decision.

"It is a process, not that somebody dies and then we don't know what to do," Oyedepo said. He also cautioned against treating a church as either personal or family property, saying: "If it becomes a family property, it is dead."

Fountain of Life Church’s disputed leadership change renews debate over succession in Nigeria’s major Pentecostal ministries. Photo credit: Jimmy Odukoya

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya shares what his late father told him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya explained why he remains determined to stay on as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

The pastor said a dream in which his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, appeared to him strengthened his resolve during the leadership crisis.

Jimmy recounted how he prayed and fasted for divine direction before receiving what he considered a message of encouragement from his father.

Source: Legit.ng