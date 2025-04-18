The claim that Oluremi Tinubu's convoy killed a seven-year-old in Ondo has been debunked by the state police command

DSP Ayanlade Olayinka Olusola, the spokesperson of the command, in a statement on Thursday, April 17, explained that the deceased was knocked by a white Lexus

According to Olusola, the police's report was confirmed by eyewitnesses and parents of the victim, adding that the state police commissioner, Wilfred Olatokunbo Afolabi, also met with the deceased's parents

The Ondo state police command has dismissed the report that the convoy of Nigeria's first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, killed a seven-year-old girl during her visit to the state on Thursday. April 17, saying it was false and misleading.

According to the police, Oluremi Tinubu was in the state to distribute empowerment material and kits, and the claim of killing a young girl was "entirely false, reckless and without any factual foundation."

Police say the report that Oluremi Tinubu's convoy killed a kll girl in Ondo is false Photo Credit: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Facebook

Eyewitness account on allegation against Tinubu's convoy

The police maintained that the eyewitness account and the preliminary investigation they conducted indicated that the girl was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver who was operating an unregistered white Lexus vehicle. The police stressed that the vehicle in question did not belong to or was associated with Tinubu's wife's convoy.

DSP Ayanlade Olayinka Olusola, the police public relations officer in Ondo state, in a statement on Thursday, April 17, stated that a witness who observed the incident pursued the fleeing vehicle using a motorcycle immediately after hitting the girl.

They said that the accident happened around the Oba Ile area of Akure, the state capital. They noted that this has been confirmed by several other eyewitnesses as well as the parents of the victim.

The girl's parents reportedly confirmed that the deceased was a seven-year-old, contrary to the report that she was a nine-year-old. The police said this was a clear example that the report should be disregarded, saying it lacked factual accuracy.

Ondo police commission visited victim's parent

Wilfred Olatokunbo Afolabi, the commissioner of police in Ondo state, reportedly present and met with the family of the deceased to ascertain a full and transparent investigation. The statement maintained that there was no time that Oluremi Tinubu's convoy was involved in the tragedy.

The police also dismissed a kidnapping incident that allegedly happened in Ondo. They noted that the incident actually happened in the Ugbogui community in Ohosu in Edo state, saying the incident has been confirmed by local authorities.

The police authority then condemned the pattern of sensationalism and misinformation by some media. It warned that misleading stories cause unnecessary fear, confusion and grave disservice to public discourse and threaten national unity.

See the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng