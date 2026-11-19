A Lagos State High Court issued a restraining order against Jimmy Odukoya over his role at Fountain of Life Church

The suit was brought by the incorporated trustees of the church, prompting the court to act

Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin granted the order on Wednesday, November 18

A Lagos State High Court has barred Jimmy Odukoya from holding himself out as the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church.

The restraining order was granted on Wednesday, November 18. The Lagos High Court Bars Jimmy Odukoya From Acting as Fountain of Life Church Senior Pastor by Justice O.O. Adewunmi-Oshin after the incorporated trustees of the church filed a suit seeking intervention.

Federal High Court stops Pastor Jimmy Odukoya from parading himself as the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church in Lagos Photo Credit: @TFOLC

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, the court's ruling means Odukoya cannot continue to present himself in that capacity while the legal dispute remains unresolved.

No further details about the specific grounds of the suit were immediately available.

Why the court ruling

The development comes days after the church's Board of Trustees withdrew its recognition of Jimmy Odukoya as Senior Pastor.

The board reportedly cited concerns surrounding his appointment, governance issues, and a video of the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, discussing his preferred successor.

In the recording, Taiwo reportedly named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor, while assigning Jimmy an administrative role and leadership of the youth church.

The trustees subsequently appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise to oversee the church's interim spiritual and administrative affairs.

However, Jimmy and members of his camp rejected the decision, insisting that his appointment in September 2023 was valid and that the board lacked the authority to remove him.

Uncertainty surrounds church activities

The leadership disagreement has continued to attract public attention, with Jimmy making fresh allegations against some board members and his sisters while addressing church workers on Wednesday.

The trustees have also raised concerns about control of the church's official social media accounts.

Court speaks on leadership crisis rocking the Fountain of Life Church in Lagos Photo Credit: @iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng