Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has recounted how RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye intervened in the leadership dispute at his church

According to Jimmy, Adeboye advised him to concentrate on preaching the gospel rather than holding on to the church's board chairmanship

The cleric reportedly warned that the disagreement could have serious consequences if both sides failed to settle their differences

Pastor Enoch Adeboye reportedly gave Pastor Jimmy Odukoya a stern warning when the leadership crisis at The Fountain of Life Church was brought before him.

Jimmy shared details of the meeting while addressing about 300 church workers on Wednesday, November 18, amid the growing disagreement between him and the church's Board of Trustees (BOT), reports The Vanguard.

The embattled pastor said the intervention came after Bishop Mike Okonkwo had earlier appealed to him to relinquish his position as chairman of the board.

However, Jimmy maintained his position, insisting that stepping down would amount to surrendering control of the church founded by his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

What Adeboye reportedly told Jimmy

According to Church Times, recounting what happened when the dispute was taken to the RCCG General Overseer, Jimmy alleged that some board members made false accusations against him in Adeboye's presence.

He specifically recalled the moment, saying:

“When we got to Pastor Adeboye, I was there, and I watched every board member lie against me to my face.”

According to Jimmy, Adeboye gave him an opportunity to respond to the allegations before advising the parties to return and resolve their differences.

The RCCG leader reportedly reminded him that his primary calling was to preach the gospel rather than occupy the position of BOT chairman.

However, one statement from the respected cleric appeared to capture the seriousness of the disagreement.

Jimmy said Adeboye warned that if the parties failed to resolve the matter, “it will not be goodbye, it will be bye-bye.”

Despite the warning, the intervention did not produce a settlement.

Jimmy said the board presented him with seven demands, but he agreed to only four, maintaining his refusal to relinquish the chairmanship.

The dispute has since escalated, with the board announcing that it no longer recognised him as Senior Pastor. Jimmy, however, insists that he remains in the position.

Jimmy Odukoya says Pastor Adeboye warns that if the parties fail to resolve the crisis, the church will break. Photo: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng