ADC chieftain Dele Momodu revealed on Channels TV that Atiku Abubakar has agreed to speak publicly about the $16 billion power spending controversy

Atiku's decision to speak comes after years of silence over alleged mismanagement of funds during his time heading the National Council on Privatisation

Momodu said Atiku does not want to damage Obasanjo's reputation but feels the matter has reached a point where he can no longer stay quiet

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is set to appear on Channels TV to publicly address allegations of mismanagement of the $16 billion spent on Nigeria's power sector and the sale of national assets at undervalued prices during his tenure as chairman of the National Council on Privatisation.

African Democratic Congress chieftain Dele Momodu made the disclosure during an appearance on Channels TV on Thursday, November 19.

Momodu said Atiku has long held back from commenting on the matter out of respect for former President Olusegun Obasanjo, under whose administration the privatisation programme was carried out. However, the ADC chieftain said the situation has now reached a point where Atiku feels compelled to speak openly.

Atiku breaks silence on power sector controversy

The $16 billion power expenditure has remained one of the most contested issues from the Obasanjo years, with critics long questioning why Nigeria's electricity supply showed little improvement despite the enormous funds committed to the sector. Atiku's role as head of the council that oversaw the privatisation of state assets has placed him at the centre of those questions.

According to Momodu, Atiku's upcoming appearance on Channels TV is intended to give his own account of events, including his involvement in decisions around the privatisation exercise and the pricing at which national assets changed hands.

Momodu noted that while Atiku has been careful not to publicly contradict or embarrass Obasanjo, he now believes the allegations against him are serious enough to warrant a direct and open response.

No date was given for when Atiku's Channels TV interview will take place.

Source: Legit.ng