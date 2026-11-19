A Nigerian man identified as Drzoeoluwatoyin reacted to the controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and rumours of his removal as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church

Drawing on decades of church leadership experience, he shared his suspicions about what may have played out behind the scenes in the succession

His post followed a formal press statement from Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on November 17, 2026, rejecting claims of his removal as constitutionally weightless

A Nigerian man identified as @Drzoeoluwatoyin on X has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and reports that he was removed as senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church.

In a post shared on X, Drzoeoluwatoyin drew on what he described as decades of experience in church leadership, including within one of Nigeria's largest denominations, to offer his reading of events.

Man reacts to the Fountain of Life Church saga. Photo credit: Drzoeoluwatoyin, Jimmy Odukoya/X.

Source: UGC

He said he could clearly identify the kind of internal politics that may have played out in this situation.

Drzoeoluwatoyin's suspicions about the Fountain of Life succession

The X user pointed his suspicions at two key figures.

He said:

"I suspect that there were some strategic moves involving Jimmy Odukoya and possibly his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya, who is based in the UK. It is possible that Pastor Tolu's influence played a significant role in Jimmy eventually becoming the pastor of that church."

He went further, raising questions about a video that reportedly captured the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya giving instructions on who should succeed him.

According to Drzoeoluwatoyin, the eventual appointment did not appear to align with those instructions, and he found that detail particularly troubling.

"I find it difficult to believe that such a significant decision could have been made by Jimmy Odukoya alone," he wrote, adding that Pastor Tolu Odukoya's possible involvement was something he could not dismiss.

He was careful to frame the entire post as personal interpretation rather than verified fact.

"However, these are my suspicions and interpretations, not established facts. The church leadership should be able to provide clarity about the circumstances surrounding that succession," he concluded.

Jimmy Odukoya's response to removal claims

The post came in the wake of a formal statement from Pastor Jimmy Odukoya himself.

Released on November 17, 2026 through his personal and the church's official Instagram pages, the statement firmly denied that any removal had taken place, describing the alleged decision as one that carries no constitutional weight.

Jimmy Odukoya's ex-wife reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kemi Banjoko, ex-wife of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, liked a social media post pushing for his sister, Tolu, to become senior pastor.

The post argued that resistance to Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun's leadership at the Lagos church was rooted in misogyny.

Source: Legit.ng