The Baale of Yale Camp, Ojo Olomolekulo, and two accomplices were arraigned for flogging villagers refusing to pay illegal toll fees in Ondo state

Besides assault, Ojo faces charges for illegally selling parts of a government forest reserve; all defendants pleaded not guilty

Court ordered the Baale to stop toll collections immediately and adjourned the case to June 20, 2025, amid calls for strict action by the prosecutor

Idanre, Ondo state - The Baale of Yale Camp in Bolorunduro, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, Ojo Olomolekulo, was arraigned before an Akure Magistrate Court for allegedly flogging and brutalising villagers who refused to pay a toll fee.

Ojo appeared alongside two accomplices, Isaac Oloyede and Kehinde Tope.

Assault charges over toll fee dispute

The defendants were accused of flogging and inflicting injuries on Iyabo Ajibade and Thompson Owoyemi on December 15, 2024, after the pair rejected what they deemed an illegal toll gate fee.

Besides assault, Ojo was also charged with unlawfully selling parts of a government-owned forest reserve to two different buyers.

They were charged with breaching Sections 351, 38, and 274 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2006. The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutor calls for strict action against Baale

Counsel for the defendants, O.A. Oladunjoye, requested bail, but prosecuting counsel O.A. Iroaye opposed, arguing that the Baale was a menace to the community.

“It is rather disturbing that a traditional leader who should be a custodian of peace is now facing allegations of intimidation and illegal land deals,” Iroaye said.

Court orders immediate halt to toll collections

Presiding Magistrate Taiwo Lebi ordered the Baale to immediately cease all toll collections from villagers and warned him against actions that could disturb community peace.

The case was adjourned to June 20, 2025, for further hearing.

