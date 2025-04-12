Hundreds of Ondo state civil servants may soon be rendered homeless as the government plans to demolish over 150 staff quarters in Akure

The affected workers, who pay subsidised rents, accuse the government of prioritising profits over their welfare

Labour unions have condemned the move as cruel and anti-labour, vowing to resist through mass protests if the demolition goes ahead

Akure, Ondo state - Hundreds of civil servants in Ondo state face possible homelessness as the state government moves forward with plans to demolish over 150 residential buildings in the Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.

The affected structures are located in Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the Alagbaka Government Staff Quarters.

Legit.ng gathered that the quarters, originally constructed during the administration of late Governor Adekunle Ajasin in the late 1970s, have served as a vital housing solution for civil servants for decades.

Pure act of wickedness, civil servants lament

A staff member at the Ondo State Emergency Medical Service Agency, who asked not to be named, described the development as a “pure act of wickedness.”

“The government is planning to demolish our houses. This is the house that was given to us years ago to solve the problem of accommodation. We are paying subsidised rent every month. Now, if the government takes this house, where do I want to start from? I have to start thinking of where to live from the salary that is not even enough to feed me and my family,” she said.

Another affected resident working at the state’s Ministry of Information echoed similar fears.

“These houses were built in 1976 under the leadership of Pa Adekunle Ajasin. They were given to civil servants. Phase 1 alone has about 156 houses, and there are still Phases 2 and 3. The government deducts the rent directly from our salaries, ₦5,000 for a three-bedroom and ₦4,000 for two-bedroom flats,” he told Legit.ng.

He accused the government of eyeing the valuable land for profit.

“Once they succeed in evicting us and building new structures on this land, we all know we are not coming back. The plan is to build estates with modern houses that no civil servant will be able to afford. Presently, what we pay as rent is small and comfortable, and that was the vision of Pa Ajasin when this place was built," he told Legit.ng.

Labour unions threaten protest

The move has sparked outrage across labour unions in the state. Organised Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), has vowed to resist the eviction.

At a recent event in Akure, the NLC Chairman in Ondo state, Comrade Olapade Ademola Adeniji, threatened mass protests if the government does not halt the planned demolition.

“If the state government insists on demolishing the quarters, all labour organisations in the state will be called out to protest the decision,” he declared at the swearing-in of the new executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The union leaders also issued a joint statement, describing the government’s narrative that civil servants had sublet the buildings at exorbitant rates as “a cheap lie.”

“We challenge the Special Adviser to publish verifiable evidence to support his wild and defamatory allegations,” the statement signed by Adeniji (NLC), Fatuase Clement (TUC), and Segun Ajiboye (JNC) read in part.

“It is disturbing that in a time when citizens, including government workers, are battling economic hardship, rising food and fuel costs, and housing shortages, what the government considers a priority is an eviction plan disguised as urban renewal.

“Displacing workers from their homes without any clear resettlement or compensation plan is cruel, anti-labour, and completely unacceptable.”

The unions dismissed the government’s claim that “less than one percent” of the state workforce resides in the quarters, arguing that even one family deserves dignified treatment.

“Organised Labour is not against development. We welcome genuine urban renewal efforts that follow due process and uphold human dignity,” the statement added.

Government defends urban renewal agenda

Responding to the backlash, the special adviser to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on infrastructure, lands and housing, Engr. Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye defended the demolition plan in a press statement issued on Tuesday, April 8.

According to him, the redevelopment is part of a broader “Urban Regeneration and Infrastructure Optimization Plan” aimed at transforming the Alagbaka area into a modern residential hub.

“The Alagbaka Staff Quarters, consisting of 69 bungalows of 53 residential units and 16 office units, was developed over 30 years ago and currently sits on 31.3 hectares. These structures have suffered neglect and are largely substandard, unsafe, and unsuitable for modern habitation,” Olawoye stated.

He also reiterated the government’s position that many of the current occupants are not the original beneficiaries but have sublet the properties “at exorbitant rates.”

“This project is a strategic component of the state’s infrastructure drive and is not in any way a land-grabbing scheme,” he said.

“The Aiyedatiwa administration is prioritising safety, structural integrity, and environmental sustainability. The redevelopment of the Alagbaka Housing Units will stand as a legacy project.”

