The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group UK Chapter rated Tinubu's security record positively ahead of the 2027 polls

NDMG cited recent military operations that rescued 125 kidnapped persons and dismantled terrorist camps across the country

The group called on the federal government to boost military funding, intelligence, and welfare to sustain the gains recorded

United Kingdom (UK) - The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG), UK Chapter, has rated President Bola Tinubu's administration positively on security and projected that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win in 22 states during the 2027 general election.

The group's coordinating president, Dr Philip Idaewor, issued an e-statement on Thursday, November 19, saying the projection came after a constructive review of the country's security landscape, with particular focus on the performance of Nigeria's Armed Forces in combating terrorism, kidnapping and other threats.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group projects that the APC will win 22 states in the 2027 general election. Photo: Mustafa Yalcinn/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

NDMG singled out the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the broader military leadership for recognition, saying their efforts had produced measurable results on the ground.

"An objective assessment of the Tinubu administration must take into account the progress being made in the security sector. The Armed Forces have continued to demonstrate courage, professionalism and commitment in confronting threats to our national security. We commend the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, and the entire military leadership for their sacrifices and the results being recorded. Their efforts are critical to restoring public confidence and ensuring that Nigerians can live and pursue their livelihoods without fear," the group said.

Military Operations Cited as Evidence

Among the specific achievements the group pointed to were operations conducted between November 6 and 12, during which 125 kidnapped persons were rescued, terrorist camps were dismantled, weapons were recovered, and explosive devices were cleared. Twelve terrorists and members of their families also surrendered during the period, according to military records.

The United States Bureau of African Affairs separately commended the Nigerian military for those operations, describing the rescue of victims and the dismantling of camps as significant gains.

Security Performance Tied to 2027 Projection

NDMG linked its electoral forecast directly to the security improvements it observed, arguing that voters respond to conditions in their communities when making decisions at the polls.

"Elections are ultimately influenced by the experiences and expectations of citizens. When people see that their communities are becoming safer, that security agencies are responding to threats and that criminal networks are being disrupted, they take notice. Our projection for the APC in 22 states reflects our assessment of the progress being made, particularly in the security sector. We believe that sustained improvements in this area will strengthen the party's prospects in 2027," the group said.

Beyond the projection, NDMG urged the federal government to maintain its commitment to the Armed Forces through better equipment, improved personnel welfare, stronger intelligence gathering and adequate operational funding. The group added that lasting security would require cooperation between security agencies and local communities, and could not rest on military action alone.

Who Will Win Nigeria's 2027 Presidential Election?

Meanwhile, several political forecasts and electoral projection models have placed President Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar at the centre of Nigeria's 2027 presidential race.

While some projections give Tinubu an advantage, others suggest that the opposition could mount a serious challenge if it consolidates its support.

Source: Legit.ng