The naira weakened to N1,470 per dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday, its lowest level since January 28.

At the official market, it also fell to N1,363.23 per dollar, while Nigeria’s foreign reserves dropped to $43.64 billion.

The CBN and NNPC signed an agreement to boost foreign exchange inflows and support economic stability.

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The naira weakened against the US dollar at both the parallel and official foreign exchange markets on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as pressure on the local currency persisted.

At the parallel market, the dollar exchanged for N1,470, representing a N25 depreciation from the N1,445 quoted on Tuesday.

Naira Loses N25 Against Dollar in One Day as CBN, NNPC Move to Boost Foreign Exchange Inflows

Source: UGC

Currency dealers, popularly known as Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, in Lagos quoted the buying rate at N1,450 per dollar, while the selling rate stood at N1,470.

The latest exchange rate marks the naira's weakest performance at the unofficial market since January 28.

Naira loses N40 against dollar in recent trading

The latest decline extends the naira's depreciation recorded in recent trading sessions.

At the parallel market, the naira exchanged at N1,430 per dollar on Monday, weakening further from N1,390 recorded on November 13. This represents a depreciation of N40, or 2.88%, over the period.

This represents a loss of N40, or 2.88%, within the period.

The naira also recorded losses at the official foreign exchange market, where it weakened to N1,363.23 per dollar on Wednesday.

Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) showed that the currency depreciated by N7.43, representing 0.55%, from the N1,355.80 quoted on Tuesday.

Nigeria's foreign reserves decline by $1.92 billion

The pressure on the naira comes amid a decline in Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the country's external reserves stood at $43.64 billion as of November 14.

This is lower than the $45.56 billion recorded on January 2, indicating a reduction of $1.92 billion, or 4.21%, since the beginning of the year.

Foreign exchange reserves are important for supporting the naira, meeting external payment obligations and strengthening investors' confidence in the economy.

Naira Loses N25 Against Dollar in One Day as CBN, NNPC Move to Boost Foreign Exchange Inflows

Source: UGC

CBN, NNPC sign agreement to boost dollar inflows

In a related development, the CBN and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening foreign exchange inflows, improving energy financing and supporting macroeconomic stability.

The partnership comes as authorities continue efforts to improve dollar availability and address challenges affecting the country's foreign exchange market.

Source: Legit.ng