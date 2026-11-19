Canada has introduced new hiring caps for temporary foreign workers, with higher limits for approved communities and priority sectors

Saudi Arabia set a 35% Saudi hiring quota in 94 engineering roles, while the UAE cut work permit paperwork and data entry

Legit.ng explains the certain changes for foreign workforce in Canada, Saudi Arabia, Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Some countries have announced major changes affecting foreign employees in their work force, including employemt rules and certain limitations.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights key changes from Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concerning foreign workers.

Saudi Arabia, Canada, 2 other countries changes rules for foreign workers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

1. Canada sets limit to foreign hires

Canada has announced a series of reforms to its Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Programme, introducing three distinct foreign-worker hiring limits for employers and extending how long work permits can be approved at a time.

The changes were unveiled on 6 November 2026 by Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, in Gatineau, Quebec. The reforms target the Low-wage Stream of the TFW Programme and are designed to address labour shortages in sectors where qualified Canadian workers are unavailable, while ensuring Canadians remain first in line for available jobs.

Under the updated rules, employers now face three hiring thresholds depending on their category:

General low-wage stream employers may hire temporary foreign workers for up to 10% of their workforce.

Eligible employers in communities that opt into expanded access may increase that share to 15%, subject to provincial or territorial approval.

Priority sectors, such as healthcare, construction, and food processing, retain the existing 20% cap.

2. Australia lists occupation no longer experiencing shortages

Jobs and Skills Australia published its 2026 Occupation Shortage List, confirming that occupation shortages across the country have continued to ease, with a number of roles no longer considered to be in national shortage this year.

The annual list, known as the OSL, covers over 1,000 skill level 1 to 4 occupations defined under the Occupation Standard Classification for Australia framework.

Among the occupations removed from the shortage list in 2026, about half were in health, engineering, science, and ICT roles.

3. Saudi Arabia changes employment rules for foreign workers

Saudi Arabia has changed its employment rules for foreigners working in 94 technical engineering occupations, requiring private sector companies to fill at least 35% of those roles with Saudi nationals.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, announced the decision on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The decision is scheduled to take effect on May 9, 2027, giving employers roughly six months to prepare for compliance. The rule covers all private sector establishments with five or more employees in the targeted professions, calculated at the establishment level as outlined in the ministry's procedural guide.

4. UAE changes work permit rules for foreign workers

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has overhauled the requirements for 13 categories of work permits, scrapping supporting document submissions and cutting data entry requirements by as much as 97 per cent for some permit types.

The changes are part of the government's broader Zero Bureaucracy initiative, which aims to reduce administrative red tape, speed up transactions and expand access to digital government services.

Processing times have also been shortened across the affected categories. The public consultation opened by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) regarding work permit reforms took place in 2026. The electronic public consultation period specifically concluded on July 30, 2026.

Denmark launches fast-track work permit scheme

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark announced a Fast-Track Scheme that allows certified companies to recruit foreign employees faster and more flexibly.

The scheme listed five separate tracks that applicants can qualify under, each with its own conditions and requirements

Processing times under the scheme vary by track, with some applications eligible for a quick job start within 10 days

Source: Legit.ng