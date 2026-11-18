Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, founder of Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos, sent a birthday message to Chief Oluwole Olanipekun, SAN, OFR, CFR

Uzochukwu praised the former NBA president for shaping Nigeria's legal landscape through mentorship and defence of the rule of law

The Stanel Group founder wished Olanipekun good health, longevity, and many more years of service in strength and honour

Lagos, Nigeria - Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, founder of Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos, has celebrated Chief Oluwole Oladapo Olanipekun, SAN, OFR, CFR, on his birthday, describing the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a towering figure whose career has set a standard for legal practitioners across the country.

In his birthday tribute, Uzochukwu said Olanipekun's impact on the Nigerian legal profession goes far beyond his standing as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. He pointed to the legal icon's wealth of knowledge, years of professional experience, and dedication to mentoring younger lawyers as qualities that have helped reshape the country's legal landscape.

Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, OFR, CFR, receives birthday tributes from businessman Stanley Uzochukwu in recognition of his contributions to Nigeria's legal profession. Photo: Stanley Uzochukwu

Source: UGC

Uzochukwu Honours Olanipekun's Leadership

Uzochukwu noted that Olanipekun's tenure at the helm of the NBA was particularly significant, arguing that his leadership helped raise the bar for legal practice and professional conduct in Nigeria. He commended the senior lawyer for consistently standing in defence of the rule of law, saying his career serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring legal professionals.

Beyond his courtroom reputation, Uzochukwu described Olanipekun as someone whose contributions to justice, integrity, and service to humanity have left a mark that will endure well beyond his active years at the bar.

Wole Olanipekun: Birthday Wishes and Prayers

Rounding off his message, Uzochukwu offered prayers for Olanipekun's continued well-being, asking for God's blessings as the legal veteran marks another year. He expressed hope that Olanipekun would enjoy good health, peace of mind, longevity, and renewed strength.

Uzochukwu also said he was confident the senior lawyer's influence on the legal profession and broader society would continue to be felt for generations to come, closing with a wish for many more years of service in strength and honour.

Tony Elumelu, Tinubu to Headline WOC Justice Summit 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tony Elumelu, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 WOC Justice Summit, organised by the law firm Wole Olanipekun & Co. The firm confirmed in a statement that Elumelu's address is titled "The Rule of Law as a Catalyst for Private Sector Growth and Economic Transformation."

The summit is scheduled to hold on November 19, 2026, at the Body of Benchers' Complex in Abuja. Elumelu holds the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR). He served as Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc and currently chairs Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Hotels Plc, with a designation as Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc. His business interests span financial services, power, energy, hospitality, technology and healthcare.

Source: Legit.ng