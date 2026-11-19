A video of Toyin Abraham kneeling before veteran singer 2Baba at a recent event surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, 2028

The Nollywood actress and 2Baba shared a warm moment, with rapper Spyro also present as the trio posed for photos

Abraham's gesture towards the music legend sparked a wave of reactions online about her character and humility

A heartwarming video of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham paying deep respect to music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has set social media buzzing.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, 18 November 2028, captured the moment Abraham spotted 2Baba at an event and immediately went down on her knees to greet him. The veteran singer, visibly touched by the gesture, bent down to lift her before the two embraced and exchanged warm pleasantries.

Toyin Abraham has been seen greeting 2Baba after they met at an event, as she kneels for him. Photo credit@toyinabraham/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham and 2Baba's sweet encounter

What made the video particularly charming was what followed the initial greeting. Abraham leaned in to whisper something into 2Baba's ear, prompting the music star to burst into laughter.

Throughout the exchange, her cap kept slipping off her head as she adjusted it while still holding on to the singer, shaking his hand in a show of deep respect.

Toyin Abraham has shown how humble she is with the way she greeted at an event. Photo credit@toyin abraham

Source: Instagram

Rapper Spyro was also present at the event, and the three of them paused to take a photo together. Abraham's excitement at being in 2Baba's company was clearly visible, her energy drawing plenty of attention from onlookers and later from fans online.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer and movie star at an event:

Fans react to Abraham's gesture

The clip quickly caught the attention of many, with viewers celebrating the actress for her down-to-earth attitude towards a music icon.

@realayinkusbaby said:

"This my woman and respect na 5&6"

@ariyikemeei wrote:

"Tubaba and Worldbest our dear Spyro."

@the_23rd_woman commented:

"Tuface is handsome oh. Keep aging backwards"

@aaeimed shared:

"The biggest ogee. The sweetness in this video is too much."

@bellarry2026 added:

"Thank God for bringing him back home"

Toyin Abraham celebrates Funke Akindele

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrated her colleague and former industry rival, Funke Akindele, after her movie grossed N1 billion at the Nigerian box office.

Reflecting on their journey in the movie industry, Toyin recalled a time when she and Funke were considered rivals, admitting that their competition became intense enough for both actresses to “splash dirt and dust” along the way

However, in a show of admiration and sportsmanship, Toyin called Funke the winner, celebrated the milestone, and prayed for her continued success.

Source: Legit.ng