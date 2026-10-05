A Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on Monday morning

The jet was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members on a routine flight from Benin to Lagos when the accident happened

President Tinubu directed the Nigerian Air Force to open a thorough investigation into the crash and commended the Search and Rescue response

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep grief over the crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on Monday, October 5, 2026, and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

The jet was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it went down. There were 25 passengers and seven crew members on board at the time of the accident.

President Tinubu orders a full investigation into the crash and praises the search and rescue response. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Tinubu said the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, had already briefed him on the incident.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, October 5, 2026, via his X handle @aonanuga1956

Tinubu's message to Nigerian Air Force

"This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten," the President said.

He confirmed that he had directed the Nigerian Air Force to begin a full investigation into what caused the crash, with the aim of preventing similar tragedies in the future.

Tinubu also praised the Air Force for quickly activating a Search and Rescue operation after the crash, and acknowledged the swift response of first responders and the Ondo State Government at the crash site.

Condolences and continued support

The President extended his condolences to the families of those on board, as well as to Air Marshal Aneke and all officers, airmen, and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

"I pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant officers and for Almighty God to grant their families and the Nigerian Air Force the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss," Tinubu added.

He assured the Air Force of the continued backing of his administration as they carry out their duties in securing the country.

Sowore raises questions after NAF ATR-42 crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Omoyele Sowore expressed sadness over the NAF ATR-42 crash near Igbokoda, Ondo State, which had 32 people aboard.

Sowore questioned Nigeria's capacity to respond rapidly to major disasters after videos and images from the crash site raised serious concerns.

The activist called for a thorough investigation into both the cause of the crash and the quality of the emergency response.

Source: Legit.ng