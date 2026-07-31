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Breaking: Concerns as Wike Orders Fresh Demolition in Abuja, “This is a Time Bomb”
Nigeria

Breaking: Concerns as Wike Orders Fresh Demolition in Abuja, “This is a Time Bomb”

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike led security operatives to an illegal settlement near Karmajiji in Kukwaba district after a security committee meeting on Friday
  • Intelligence reports linked the shanties to suspected criminals who used the area as a hideout after carrying out attacks across the FCT
  • Wike directed the FCT Commissioner of Police and the Director of Development Control to pull down the settlement immediately

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FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered the demolition of an illegal shanty settlement located near Karmajiji in the Kukwaba district of Abuja, describing the area as a dangerous criminal hideout that poses a direct threat to the security of the nation's capital.

As reported by PM News, Wike personally led security operatives to the site on Friday, July 31, shortly after the FCT Security Committee Meeting, to assess the settlement before issuing the directive.

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FCT Minister Nyesom Wike visits an illegal shanty settlement near Karmajiji in Abuja before ordering its demolition, describing the area as a criminal hideout and a security threat to the Federal Capital Territory.
Nyesom Wike orders demolition of an illegal settlement in FCT, Abuja, citing security concerns and criminal activity. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS
Source: Facebook

Why did Wike order demolition?

The minister disclosed that intelligence reports showed that suspected criminals regularly retreated to the settlement following attacks in various parts of the FCT. He noted that the nature of the settlement made it nearly impossible for authorities to identify or track occupants.

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Wike said, according to TVC News:

"Look at the area. You don't even know who the occupants are. How do you identify them? How do you know where to locate them? And this is inside the city. This is a time bomb. There's no way we can allow this. The FCT Administration will not allow criminal hideouts to thrive in Abuja."

He directed FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi to work alongside the Director of Development Control to carry out the demolition without delay. The minister also warned that anyone caught using such locations to support criminal activity would face prosecution.

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FCT Minister Nyesom Wike says the demolition is part of efforts to eliminate criminal hideouts in Abuja, reaffirming the administration's commitment to improving security and protecting lives and property.
Nyesom Wike says the Abuja demolition is part of efforts to eliminate criminal hideouts and strengthen security across the FCT. Photo credit: Getty
Source: Getty Images

FCT administration's broader security push

Wike framed the demolition as part of a wider campaign by the FCT Administration to dismantle criminal enclaves and improve public safety across Abuja.

The former Rivers state governor reaffirmed the administration's commitment to sustaining security operations throughout the territory, adding that protecting lives and property remains its top priority.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said he took responsibility for the continued presence of cattle on major roads and streets across Abuja, admitting that the situation remains a concern despite efforts to improve the capital city.

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Wike expressed regret over the development and assured residents that the administration remains committed to addressing it.

He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects across the territory, noting that development initiatives are being extended beyond the city centre to communities in satellite towns.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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