FCT Minister Nyesom Wike led security operatives to an illegal settlement near Karmajiji in Kukwaba district after a security committee meeting on Friday

Intelligence reports linked the shanties to suspected criminals who used the area as a hideout after carrying out attacks across the FCT

Wike directed the FCT Commissioner of Police and the Director of Development Control to pull down the settlement immediately

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has ordered the demolition of an illegal shanty settlement located near Karmajiji in the Kukwaba district of Abuja, describing the area as a dangerous criminal hideout that poses a direct threat to the security of the nation's capital.

As reported by PM News, Wike personally led security operatives to the site on Friday, July 31, shortly after the FCT Security Committee Meeting, to assess the settlement before issuing the directive.

Nyesom Wike orders demolition of an illegal settlement in FCT, Abuja, citing security concerns and criminal activity. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

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Why did Wike order demolition?

The minister disclosed that intelligence reports showed that suspected criminals regularly retreated to the settlement following attacks in various parts of the FCT. He noted that the nature of the settlement made it nearly impossible for authorities to identify or track occupants.

Wike said, according to TVC News:

"Look at the area. You don't even know who the occupants are. How do you identify them? How do you know where to locate them? And this is inside the city. This is a time bomb. There's no way we can allow this. The FCT Administration will not allow criminal hideouts to thrive in Abuja."

He directed FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi to work alongside the Director of Development Control to carry out the demolition without delay. The minister also warned that anyone caught using such locations to support criminal activity would face prosecution.

Nyesom Wike says the Abuja demolition is part of efforts to eliminate criminal hideouts and strengthen security across the FCT. Photo credit: Getty

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FCT administration's broader security push

Wike framed the demolition as part of a wider campaign by the FCT Administration to dismantle criminal enclaves and improve public safety across Abuja.

The former Rivers state governor reaffirmed the administration's commitment to sustaining security operations throughout the territory, adding that protecting lives and property remains its top priority.

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Wike apologises for roaming cattle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said he took responsibility for the continued presence of cattle on major roads and streets across Abuja, admitting that the situation remains a concern despite efforts to improve the capital city.

Wike expressed regret over the development and assured residents that the administration remains committed to addressing it.

He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects across the territory, noting that development initiatives are being extended beyond the city centre to communities in satellite towns.

Source: Legit.ng