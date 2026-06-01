Minister Nyesom Wike apologizes for cattle presence on Abuja roads amid ongoing development efforts

Wike acknowledges ongoing safety concerns from residents and motorists regarding roaming cattle

Infrastructure projects are underway across FCT, benefiting all Area Councils beyond city centers

FCT, Abuja Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has apologised to residents over the continued presence of cattle on major roads and streets in Abuja, acknowledging that the situation remains a challenge despite ongoing efforts to improve the nation's capital.

Speaking during his monthly media briefing on Monday, June 1, Wike accepted responsibility for the development and assured residents that steps were being taken to address the issue.

Wike Breaks Silence Over Roaming Cattle in Abuja

Source: Twitter

Wike takes responsibility

The minister admitted that the sight of cattle roaming parts of Abuja remains a concern for motorists and residents, The Cable reported.

“I apologise that up till now there are cows still roaming the streets of Abuja, I take responsibility,” Wike said.

The issue of roaming cattle has long generated complaints from road users, who have repeatedly raised concerns about safety and traffic disruptions within the Federal Capital Territory.

Infrastructure projects ongoing across FCT

Wike said the administration's development efforts extend beyond the city centre, stressing that communities in the six Area Councils are also benefiting from ongoing projects.

“Our attention is not only on developing the city centres of Abuja. We are also working in all the Area Councils. We are providing infrastructure everywhere across the FCT,” he stated.

According to the minister, the projects cover key sectors, including roads, housing and water supply.

Atiku tackles Wike

Legit.ng previously reported that Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has responded sharply to comments by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over projections concerning the 2027 general elections in Rivers state.

Wike had earlier claimed that Atiku and the ADC would struggle to secure even 10 per cent of votes in the state, while also insisting that his political alliance would dominate the governorship race in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng