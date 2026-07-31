The Lagos State Government has opened applications for the Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund, offering grants of between $1,000 and $5,000 for youth-led climate projects.

The initiative, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, is open to youth groups made up of individuals aged 15 to 24 years with innovative solutions to environmental challenges

Applicants must register for a pre-launch webinar on August 4, 2026, before submitting proposals when the application portal opens

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Young people in Lagos with innovative ideas to tackle climate change can now apply for grants of between $1,000 and $5,000 under the Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund (YCAF), an initiative backed by the Lagos State Government and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The programme is designed to support youth-led projects that promote practical climate solutions and help make Lagos greener, cleaner, and more resilient.

Young Lagosians can now apply for climate action grants of up to $5,000. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Announcing the initiative on his X account, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, encouraged eligible young people to take advantage of the funding opportunity.

"Got an innovative idea to make Lagos greener, cleaner, and more resilient? This is your opportunity to rise, lead, and demonstrate that meaningful climate action starts here."

According to the organisers, eligible youth groups comprising individuals aged 15 to 24 years can access microgrants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to implement climate action projects across Lagos State.

As part of the application process, interested applicants are required to attend a pre-launch information webinar, where details on eligibility, project requirements, funding criteria, and the application process will be explained.

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

How to apply for the Lagos Youth Climate Action Fund

1. Register for the pre-launch webinar

Applicants should register for the mandatory information webinar using the official registration link: https://tinyurl.com/ycafwebinar.

2. Fill in your personal details

During registration, applicants will be required to provide their:

First name

Last name

Email address

3. Attend the webinar

Participants must attend the webinar to receive guidance on:

Eligibility requirements

Grant application procedures

Funding criteria

Project expectations

Lagos invites youth groups to apply for climate grants between $1,000 and $5,000. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

4. Prepare your climate action proposal

After the official application portal opens, applicants should prepare and submit a youth-led climate action project proposal addressing environmental challenges in Lagos State.

The organisers said the initiative aims to empower young people with funding to develop innovative climate solutions while strengthening youth participation in advancing Lagos' environmental and sustainability goals.

For further enquiries, interested applicants can contact the organisers via climatechangelagosstate@gmail.com or through the Lagos State climate change social media platforms

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Source: Legit.ng