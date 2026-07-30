Estonia published the exact number of years a foreigner must live in the country before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship

The requirement, listed on the Estonian government's official website, includes both a total residency period and a permanent residency condition

The government also lists additional requirements a foreigner must fulfil before qualifying for Estonian citizenship

Estonia has officially outlined how long a foreigner must reside in the country before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship, with the details published directly on the government's official website for public access.

According to the Estonian government, a foreigner must have lived in Estonia for a minimum of eight years before submitting a citizenship application.

Estonia explains residence requirement foreigners must meet before citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/SOPA Images/Michele Ursi

Source: Getty Images

Estonia's 8-year residency requirement

That period must be based on either a valid residence permit or the right of residence, and at least five of those eight years must have been spent as a permanent resident.

The government's website states the requirement in the following terms:

"You have lived in Estonia, prior submitting an application, for at least eight years on the ground of a residence permit or by right of residence, of which at least five years on a permanent basis."

Additional conditions apply

The eight-year residency rule is one of several conditions a foreigner must satisfy before qualifying for Estonian citizenship. The government has made the complete list of requirements publicly available on its official website, allowing prospective applicants to review each condition in full before beginning the process.

Estonia's decision to publish these details in a clear and accessible format is intended to help foreigners understand what is expected of them well in advance of any formal application.

Canada publishes citizenship application fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government published the official citizenship application fees for foreigners.

The government said adults aged 18 and above must pay $653, while minors under 18 pay $100, and added that citizenship applications are processed in about 12 months.

Source: Legit.ng