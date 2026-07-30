SOKAPU said Minister David Umahi contacted its National President via WhatsApp on July 28 after the group filed a ₦20 billion lawsuit over nurse Mary Habila's death

The association condemned the alleged remarks as intimidation and said no threat would stop it from pursuing justice through the courts

SOKAPU filed suit KDH/KAF/26/2026 at the Kaduna State High Court, demanding a forensic autopsy and a fresh police investigation into Habila's death

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has accused Works Minister David Umahi of calling its National President, Engr. Tabara Samuel Kato, on WhatsApp to threaten him after the group filed a N20 billion lawsuit connected to the death of 26-year-old nurse Mary Habila.

At an emergency press conference held on Tuesday, July 28, Kato said the minister reached out at about 9:39 a.m., shortly after learning of the lawsuit and Kato's appearance on Channels Television the previous Sunday.

SOKAPU leaders addressed journalists during an emergency press conference. Photo: DaveUmahi

Source: Twitter

Kato quoted Umahi as saying:

"I am David Umahi, the Honourable Minister of Works. I saw your suit against me, you need money right? I will teach you a lesson of your life such that you will learn never to mess with person like me. I will give you 10 lawsuits. People are mourning and there you are taking me to court. I will deal with you!"

The minister allegedly ended the call immediately after making the remarks.

SOKAPU Vows to Continue Legal Action

SOKAPU described the alleged call as deliberate intimidation designed to push the group into abandoning its legal challenge.

The association said in a statement:

"Our decision to seek judicial intervention and file a suit is entirely within the bounds of the Nigerian Constitution and is meant to protect the dignity and rights of our people. No intimidation will work in this matter."

The group urged President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to take note of the alleged threats against its leadership.

What the Lawsuit Demands

SOKAPU filed the fundamental rights enforcement suit, marked KDH/KAF/26/2026, before the Kaduna State High Court. The defendants named in the suit are Umahi, the Attorney-General of Ebonyi State, the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police and Habila's father, Mr. Habila Tanko Wisdom.

Habila died at Umahi's country home in Uburu, Ebonyi State, on or about June 27. SOKAPU alleged her death occurred under "unexplained, controversial and unnatural circumstances" and that her body was moved to a mortuary without a formal report to the Nigeria Police Force.

The association is asking the court to order an independent autopsy conducted by pathologists from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, the University College Hospital in Ibadan and the National Hospital in Abuja. It is also seeking a court order directing the police to complete a thorough investigation before Habila's remains are released for burial.

SOKAPU is further demanding N20 billion in damages, arguing that Umahi owed Habila a duty of care while she was under his custody and supervision. The group insisted her body must not be buried until all questions surrounding her death have been answered.

Source: Legit.ng