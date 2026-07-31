Delta State announced a N2 million grant for each family among the 86 indigenes repatriated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks, alongside monthly stipends to aid their resettlement

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's administration also approved free medical screening, trauma counselling and monthly payments of up to N300,000 for affected families until the end of the governor's first tenure

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the intervention, with some saying the support had restored hope after they lost businesses, homes and livelihoods during the attacks

The Delta State Government has unveiled a financial support package for 86 indigenes repatriated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks, announcing cash grants, monthly stipends and welfare support to help them rebuild their lives.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, through his representative and Chief of Staff, Johnson Erijo, announced the intervention on Friday during a reception held for the returnees at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

Chief of Staff Johnson Erijo represented Governor Sheriff Oborevwori during the reception for repatriated Delta indigenes in Asaba. Photo: DSG

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What support will South Africa returnees receive?

According to the state government, every affected family will receive a one-off grant of N2 million, while individuals among the returnees will be paid a monthly stipend of N200,000.

Families will receive N300,000 every month beginning from August 2026 until the end of Governor Oborevwori's first tenure, Punch reports.

The government also approved free medical screening for all the returnees at state-owned hospitals, alongside trauma counselling services to be provided through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Services.

Erijo said the measures were designed to assist victims who lost businesses, property and other means of livelihood during the attacks in South Africa.

Quoting the governor, he said:

"On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I welcome our brothers and sisters back home.

"We watched with dismay the xenophobic attacks targeted at fellow Africans in South Africa. No human being deserves to be beaten, displaced or forced to live in fear because of his nationality.

"My heart is heavy with pain for the indignity you endured, yet full of gratitude to God and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose swift intervention ensured your safe repatriation."

Why did Delta approve the intervention?

Erijo said the governor sympathised with those who sustained injuries or suffered losses during the attacks and assured them that the state government would continue to support their recovery.

He also appealed to families and communities across Delta State to embrace the returnees and help them settle back into society.

"That is the true Delta spirit," he said.

The governor further encouraged the returnees not to allow the traumatic experience to discourage them from pursuing their ambitions.

"This painful experience must not kill your entrepreneurial spirit. You left with courage to seek a better life. Let that same resilience help you build a better future here at home," he said.

Erijo also commended the Federal Government for facilitating the evacuation of the affected Nigerians and called for stronger protection of Nigerians living abroad.

How was the support package funded?

The Commissioner in charge of the Bureau for Special Duties, Etacherure Terry, said the governor approved funds from his contingency vote after the State Emergency Management Agency exhausted its statutory allocation for the year.

According to him, Governor Oborevwori personally directed that every returning Deltan be identified, documented and provided with assistance to restart life in the state.

"We receive you with open arms. You are home now, you are safe, and you are not alone," Terry said.

What did the returnees say?

One of the beneficiaries, Jacob Agbada from Isoko North Local Government Area, expressed appreciation to both the Federal Government and the Delta State Government for the intervention.

He described the xenophobic attacks as a painful experience and advised Nigerians considering relocation to South Africa to think carefully before making such a decision.

"It wasn't easy. They destroyed people's shops, cars and businesses. Being a foreigner there is not a good thing. My advice is don't go to South Africa. We are back home now, and we will help develop our country," he said.

Another returnee, Saturday Akanuche, said the financial support had given him renewed hope after losing everything during the attacks.

"I never expected this. I am overwhelmed and grateful. With this money, I can start life again and open a small business. I had almost lost hope after everything I lost in South Africa, but now I dare to move on," he said.

Source: Legit.ng