Full List of Documents You Need and How to Apply Online for UK Student Visa 2026

UK Visas and Immigration urged students who just received exam results to begin their student visa application immediately

Applicants need three key items before they can start the online process, including a CAS reference number from their institution

Decision timelines differ depending on whether an applicant is applying from inside or outside the United Kingdom

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) office has urged students who recently received their exam results to begin their UK Student visa application without delay, listing the exact documents required to get started.

The official UKVI account on X posted the prompt, telling prospective students they can apply as soon as they have a valid passport, a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) reference number, and the relevant supporting documents.

UK Visas and Immigration urges students to apply immediately. Photo credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty

Source: UGC

How to apply for a UK student visa

All applications must be submitted online. Students applying from outside the UK will need to verify their identity either through the "UK Immigration: ID Check" app or by visiting a visa application centre to provide fingerprints and a photograph. Applicants are told which route to use during the application process.

Those who must attend a centre should bring their passport on the day and note that the nearest centre may be located in a different country. The online form can be saved and completed in stages.

For students already in the UK on another type of visa, it is possible to switch to a Student visa or apply to extend an existing one, all through the same online system.

How long a decision takes

Students applying from outside the UK should expect a decision within three weeks, while those applying from within the country face a longer wait of up to eight weeks. A faster decision is available for an additional fee in both cases.

After submitting an application, UKVI may follow up if the process becomes more complex. Reasons for delays can include the need to verify supporting documents, a requirement to attend an interview, or particular personal circumstances such as a criminal conviction.

Applicants who need to correct information after submitting can contact UKVI directly. Withdrawal requests are also handled through UKVI, though fees are only refunded if processing has not yet begun.

Successful applicants will receive an eVisa, which is a digital record of their immigration status, rather than a physical document. A UKVI account must be created to access it, with instructions provided in the decision email or letter.

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Source: Legit.ng