The Osun State government said police raided the home of the Secretary to the State Government without a proper search warrant

Family members of the SSG were taken to unknown locations during the operation, which the government described as Gestapo-style

The raid on the SSG's residence followed similar police invasions at the homes of about six state commissioners

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Governor Ademola Adeleke-led Osun State Government raised the alarm over what it described as a systematic campaign of raids on the homes of senior government officials by the state police Command, carried out without valid search warrants.

According to the government, the most recent incident involved a raid on the residence of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Osun State Government condemns police raids on senior officials. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Instagram

A combined team of police officers, led by the Deputy Commissioner for Operations, stormed the SSG's home and took family members to unknown locations, the government said.

This was contained in a statement posted via the official government X account @Osun_State_Gov on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said the operation on the SSG's residence was not an isolated event.

Kolapo Alimi said it followed a string of raids on the homes of about six commissioners and other senior figures within the state government.

Osun government describes raids as unlawful

The government characterised the operations as unlawful, saying they were conducted without the proper legal authorisation required under Nigerian law.

Officials described the police actions as invasions rather than routine law enforcement operations, and accused the command of targeting government functionaries in a coordinated manner.

No official response from the Osun State Police Command was provided in the government's statement regarding the basis for the raids or the status of those taken into custody.

The development is drawing attention ahead of the Osun governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026, with observers noting the timing of the police activity.

Reactions on social media

The announcement drew sharp responses online. @DistinctFOJ wrote:

"Stop disturbing us with this unnecessary noise... After endorsing Tinubu for a second term, were you expecting to be cuddled by APC? Bunch of clowns."

@Salamiayobamij1 questioned the motive behind the post:

"You guys think you will be allowed to perpetrate your violence unchecked? If you like cry wolf from now till 15th, nobody is buying your propaganda and tears. BTW, State, why are you using the state handle to tweet this gibberish?"

@unlimitedgr offered a different reading:

"They want to give them house arrest, that's what they do."

@DEMMYGOLD123 posted:

"Is it by force to govern the state?"

@seyijohn72 wrote:

"This is very serious."

Hoodlums invade INEC office in Osun

Recall that about 8 to 10 armed hoodlums attacked an INEC PVC distribution centre in Okuku, Osun State.

The gunmen fired shots into the air at Oyinlola DC School in Ward 2, causing officials and residents to flee the scene.

Osun Police Command confirmed the attack and said tactical and intelligence assets have been deployed to catch the suspects.

Osun: MC Oluomo kicks against suspension of NURTW

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the national leadership of NURTW set up a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee parks and garages across Osun state.

MC Oluomo, through deputy president Aliyu Issa Ore, declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend NURTW activities.

He also explained the reason while sharing the union's next move in Osun State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng