A leaked DSS memo has warned of planned Boko Haram attacks targeting communities in Adamawa and Borno states

The intelligence report alleged a collapsed ceasefire preceded the threat while naming specific individuals as potential targets

The DSS urged stronger security measures as key claims in the leaked memo have remained unconfirmed

A leaked memo from the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned of planned Boko Haram attacks in parts of Adamawa and Borno states, with the intelligence report linking the threat to the alleged collapse of a ceasefire with the two state governments.

According to the document, the planned attacks could target Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa and Askira-Uba Local Government Area in Borno.

Fresh security alert as leaked DSS report identifies two alleged targets. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The memo, obtained by TheCable, claimed the insurgents intend to abduct senior government officials, councillors, district heads, pastors and residents. It also identified the district head of Michika and his son as specific targets.

A DSS source confirmed the development to the platform.

The leaked report said: "Intelligence has revealed plans by Boko Haram terrorists to carry out major operations" in the affected LGAs following the alleged breakdown of a ceasefire agreement.

DSS urges stronger security over alleged attack plans

It also claimed the group had "deployed a surveillance team in preparation for the planned attack," suggesting preparations were already underway.

The memo did not explain when the alleged ceasefire was reached, what it involved, or why it reportedly collapsed. Neither the Adamawa nor Borno state governments were quoted as confirming such an arrangement.

Leaked intelligence claims Boko Haram has begun surveillance for attacks.

Source: Getty Images

In response to the intelligence, the DSS advised military personnel and forest guards to strengthen security across the affected communities to prevent the planned attacks and kidnappings.

The reported link between the planned attacks and the alleged collapse of a ceasefire is one of the most significant claims in the leaked memo, although it has not been independently confirmed by the affected state governments.

Boko Haram recruitment claim emerges in coup trial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh court documents alleged some suspects in the failed 2025 coup plot discussed recruiting repentant Boko Haram fighters and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members to strengthen the operation.

Prosecutors claimed the proposal emerged during discussions between two accused military officers. Court records alleged the recruits were considered because of their counter-insurgency experience and access to firearms under existing security arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng