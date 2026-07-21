Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, that he may be prosecuted for an offence and imprisoned if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu loses the 2027 election

Wike's alliance with President Tinubu since 2022 has ignited backlash from critics of the ruling administration in Africa's largest democracy

In a video viewed by more than 5,000 people and seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele asserted the ruling APC's reliance on Wike's support for continued electoral success

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), Lagos, has prophesied that in the event President Bola Tinubu suffers defeat in the 2027 elections, “Wike will go to jail.”

Legit.ng reports that Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, is the incumbent minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Primate Elijah Ayodele shares a fresh prophecy on the possibility of FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, going to jail. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Although a longtime member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike is a strong ally of President Tinubu.

The 58-year-old helped the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain to power in 2023.

Ayodele predicts Wike's jail possibility

Speaking in a video posted on the IESC’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Primate Ayodele pointed out that Wike faces intense backlash and criticism from various political circles, largely stemming from his controversial alignment with and active support of President Tinubu. He predicted that the FCT minister will continue to pitch his tent with Tinubu.

His words:

“Tinubu cannot leave Wike. A lot of politicians hate Wike because of his relationship with Tinubu. In Rivers state, if the APC gives its leadership to anyone else, the party could lose without Wike. APC cannot live without Wike.”

Primate Ayodele added:

“If it is to invoke the devil for Tinubu to win, they will do it. If Tinubu loses this election, Wike will go to jail. Not Wike alone; many governors will go to jail.”

Meanwhile, the cleric did not specify any offence for which Wike might go to jail.

Primate Ayodele’s video on Wike and others can be watched in full below via the Facebook post:

Nigeria holds its next general election in January 2027, when President Tinubu will seek a second and final term.

Campaigns for the presidential election will start later in 2026.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Read more on Nyesom Wike

Wike reacts to Fubara’s defection to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike said Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, did not require his clearance to join the ruling APC.

Speaking during a now-trending media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, Wike described his successor's move as natural, following earlier defections by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and council chairmen.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng