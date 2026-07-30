Germany officially stated the fee foreigners must pay before their citizenship application can be processed

The German government set different fee amounts for adult applicants and underage children included in an application

The fees must be paid to the appropriate authority before any citizenship application can move forward

Germany has officially stated the fees that foreign nationals are required to pay when applying for German citizenship, giving prospective applicants a clear picture of what to expect before the process begins.

The fees are according to information published on the German government's official website.

Germany lists fees adults and underage children pay for citizenship applications. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Germany's citizenship application fee breakdown

The following fees apply:

Adult: €255 (N398,437) per person

Underage child:** €51 (N79,687)

The German government made clear that payment must be submitted to the relevant authority before an application can be processed. This means no citizenship application will advance until the applicable fee has been settled.

The official statement on the German government's website reads:

"There is usually a fee for this. The current fee is €255 per person. A fee of €51 must be paid for each underage child who has no income of their own and is included in the application."

What the fees mean for applicants

The reduced fee for underage children applies specifically to those with no income of their own who are being included as part of a parent or guardian's application. An underage child applying independently or alongside an adult would therefore attract the €51 charge in addition to the adult applicant's €255 fee.

For Nigerian applicants considering a move to Germany, the figures translate to approximately N398,437 for an adult, and N79,687 for each qualifying child included in the submission.

India explains how foreigners can acquire citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Indian government published five official ways foreigners can acquire Indian citizenship.

The government said applicants may become citizens by birth, descent, naturalisation, registration, or incorporation of territory, and also listed the documents required for the citizenship application process.

Source: Legit.ng